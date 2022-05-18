https://sputniknews.com/20220518/buffalo-mass-shooting-suspect-beheaded-a-cat-diary-entry-reveals-1095593703.html

Buffalo Mass Shooting Suspect Beheaded a Cat, Diary Entry Reveals

Buffalo Mass Shooting Suspect Beheaded a Cat, Diary Entry Reveals

On 14 May, a shooting in a supermarket in the city of Buffalo in the state of New York left 10 people dead and three injured. Payton Gendron is accused of... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-18T07:22+0000

2022-05-18T07:22+0000

2022-05-18T07:22+0000

us

shooting

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095593677_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8390c006c70f1cc605e9d1410d9adbb3.jpg

Mass shooting suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, once stabbed and beheaded a feral cat, according to daily newspaper, The New York Post, citing an online diary entry.On 25 March, Gendron described the vicious attack in a diary entry. The radicalised teenager even felt he was justified in committing this cruel act.He also posted upsetting photos of the cat’s decapitated body and said that he felt no remorse or indeed any emotions after murdering the cat.Gendron is accused of carrying out a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday. The FBI has identified the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.Gendron allegedly left a manifesto in which he expressed white supremacist beliefs, including theories of white population replacement.In the manifesto, the suspect referred to the internet as an agent for his radicalisation and said that other far-right shooters, including Anders Breivik and Brenton Tarrant, had inspired him.The authorities have charged Gendron with first-degree murder for allegedly perpetrating the shooting, which carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Gendron also faces the possibility of terrorism charges, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, shooting, police