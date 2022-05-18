Buffalo Mass Shooting Suspect Beheaded a Cat, Diary Entry Reveals
© AFP 2022 / SCOTT OLSONThe investigation continues at Tops market on May 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. Yesterday a gunman opened fire at the store, killing ten people and wounding another three.
On 14 May, a shooting in a supermarket in the city of Buffalo in the state of New York left 10 people dead and three injured. Payton Gendron is accused of perpetrating the massacre at a supermarket in Buffalo, which the FBI have identified as a racially motivated hate crime.
Mass shooting suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, once stabbed and beheaded a feral cat, according to daily newspaper, The New York Post, citing an online diary entry.
On 25 March, Gendron described the vicious attack in a diary entry. The radicalised teenager even felt he was justified in committing this cruel act.
“When I came home at ~10:30 I was eating pizza bites when I hard my cat Paige scream from the garage. I quickly enter [sic] and the gray cat was attacking her. I then spent the next hour-and-a-half chasing the cat around the garage and stabbing it with my knife (the camo one),” Gendron wrote as quoted by The New York Post.
He also posted upsetting photos of the cat’s decapitated body and said that he felt no remorse or indeed any emotions after murdering the cat.
Gendron allegedly left a manifesto in which he expressed white supremacist beliefs, including theories of white population replacement.
In the manifesto, the suspect referred to the internet as an agent for his radicalisation and said that other far-right shooters, including Anders Breivik and Brenton Tarrant, had inspired him.
The authorities have charged Gendron with first-degree murder for allegedly perpetrating the shooting, which carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Gendron also faces the possibility of terrorism charges, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.