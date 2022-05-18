https://sputniknews.com/20220518/biden-sends-troops-to-somalia-azovstal-nazis-wave-the-white-flag-1095589073.html

Biden Sends Troops to Somalia; Azovstal Nazis Wave the White Flag

2022-05-18

Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author of many books including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US Senate has advanced a controversial 40 billion dollar bill to arm Ukraine. Also, Europe's leaders are struggling to balance their support for the US narrative in Ukraine and deteriorating economic conditions at home.Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss stopping World War 3. Professor Boyle has written an op-ed in which he argues that President Biden must be impeached to stop him from leading the US into a world war. Also, Russia is arguing that the West is at war with their nation.Obi Egbuna, activist and US Representative for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss Africa. President Biden has ordered the deployment of troops to Somalia. Also, The US may lift some restrictions on Cuba.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The US may be looking at a terrible recession. Also, diesel prices are skyrocketing in the US and the UK economy is facing apocalyptic pain.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Russia has targeted Israeli jets with their S300 for the first time. Also, we review the Lebanese election and Iraq politics.Margaret Flowers, pediatrician and health reform activist, joins us to discuss Domestic Politics. We discuss the US midterm primaries and the outlook for several border states.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Censorship. Although the infamous "Cambridge Analytica" firm has folded, there seems to be at least one other firm that has picked up the mantle of digital meddling related to state powers on Facebook.Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss the Global South. The "Black Alliance for Peace" has released a statement about the US restricting Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela from the "Summit of the Americas" in Los Angeles.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

