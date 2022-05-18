https://sputniknews.com/20220518/as-mariupol-op-ends-proof-nina-jankowicz-is-connected-to-browders-integrity-initiative-1095591589.html

As Mariupol Op Ends, Proof Nina Jankowicz Is Connected to Browder’s Integrity Initiative

As Mariupol Op Ends, Proof Nina Jankowicz Is Connected to Browder’s Integrity Initiative

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden condemning white supremacy in Buffalo, and President Biden's... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-18T09:15+0000

2022-05-18T09:15+0000

2022-05-18T09:15+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

somalia

ukraine

foxnews

dhs

disinformation

covid-19

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095591564_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_b8a91c26704e9ae35ca091c755e1dbd8.png

As Mariupol Falls, Proof Nina Jankowicz is Connected to Browder’s Integrity Initiative On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden condemning white supremacy in Buffalo, and President Biden's approval rating hitting an all-time low.

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Buffalo Shooters Manifesto, the Media Exploitation of the Buffalo Shooting, and Replacement TheoryTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | America's Poor Education System, Ted's Advice for the Democrat Party, and Raising the MinimumIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about Biden's approval rating, immigration issues for Democrats, and Biden sending troops to Somalia. Tyler spoke about the attacks on Tucker Carlson and false labels of racism. Tyler talked about President Biden's decision to send US troops to Somalia and the weak Republican leadership.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Ted Rall about the Buffalo shooting, America's mental health issues, and crime in America. Ted spoke about the Democrats and the numerous policy failures. Ted discussed the culture of conflict in America and the use of guns in 2022.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

somalia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, somalia, ukraine, foxnews, dhs, disinformation, covid-19, аудио, radio