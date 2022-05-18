International
As Mariupol Op Ends, Proof Nina Jankowicz Is Connected to Browder’s Integrity Initiative
As Mariupol Op Ends, Proof Nina Jankowicz Is Connected to Browder’s Integrity Initiative
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden condemning white supremacy in Buffalo, and President Biden's approval rating hitting an all-time low.
As Mariupol Falls, Proof Nina Jankowicz is Connected to Browder's Integrity Initiative
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden condemning white supremacy in Buffalo, and President Biden's approval rating hitting an all-time low.
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Buffalo Shooters Manifesto, the Media Exploitation of the Buffalo Shooting, and Replacement TheoryTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | America's Poor Education System, Ted's Advice for the Democrat Party, and Raising the MinimumIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about Biden's approval rating, immigration issues for Democrats, and Biden sending troops to Somalia. Tyler spoke about the attacks on Tucker Carlson and false labels of racism. Tyler talked about President Biden's decision to send US troops to Somalia and the weak Republican leadership.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Ted Rall about the Buffalo shooting, America's mental health issues, and crime in America. Ted spoke about the Democrats and the numerous policy failures. Ted discussed the culture of conflict in America and the use of guns in 2022.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
As Mariupol Op Ends, Proof Nina Jankowicz Is Connected to Browder's Integrity Initiative

09:15 GMT 18.05.2022
As Mariupol Falls, Proof Nina Jankowicz is Connected to Browder's Integrity Initiative
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden condemning white supremacy in Buffalo, and President Biden's approval rating hitting an all-time low.
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Buffalo Shooters Manifesto, the Media Exploitation of the Buffalo Shooting, and Replacement Theory
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | America's Poor Education System, Ted's Advice for the Democrat Party, and Raising the Minimum
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about Biden's approval rating, immigration issues for Democrats, and Biden sending troops to Somalia. Tyler spoke about the attacks on Tucker Carlson and false labels of racism. Tyler talked about President Biden's decision to send US troops to Somalia and the weak Republican leadership.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Ted Rall about the Buffalo shooting, America's mental health issues, and crime in America. Ted spoke about the Democrats and the numerous policy failures. Ted discussed the culture of conflict in America and the use of guns in 2022.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
