https://sputniknews.com/20220517/us-frees-russias-hands-to-act-by-forcing-finland-sweden-to-join-nato---moscow-1095562362.html
US Frees Russia’s Hands to Act by Forcing Finland, Sweden to Join NATO - Moscow
US Frees Russia’s Hands to Act by Forcing Finland, Sweden to Join NATO - Moscow
Finland and Sweden formally announced their NATO bids on 15 May. The two previously-neutral Nordic countries officially announced their intention to apply for... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-17T07:08+0000
2022-05-17T07:08+0000
2022-05-17T07:33+0000
russia
nato
finland
sweden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094428290_0:197:3072:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_9c0f2fcbf652d1c5fa7005c7a16c0770.jpg
By forcing previously-neutral Finland and Sweden to seek accession to NATO Washington has freed Moscow’s hands to act, underscored the Russian Foreign Ministry.“What Finland and Sweden, their political forces are doing under pressure from Washington frees Russia’s hands,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned that a move by Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization “would be a mistake with far-reaching implications”. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ryabkov suggested that if Stockholm and Helsinki enter NATO, “the general level of military tension will increase, and there will be less predictability in this area”. According to the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, the security of Sweden and Finland will not be strengthened as a result of their anticipated accession to NATO.Sweden’s ruling Social-Democratic Party stated in a statement on Sunday that the country had officially decided to apply for NATO membership.Hours earlier on Sunday, Helsinki announced a similar NATO membership bid, with the government declaring "a new era" for the previously neutral country.
https://sputniknews.com/20220516/why-finland--swedens-nato-admission-is-so-important-to-the-us-1095551606.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220516/no-offence-turkey-cant-say-yes-to-finland-sweden-joining-nato-erdogan-says-1095548639.html
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094428290_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_18e642d109f8e450026be436942213f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, nato, finland, sweden
US Frees Russia’s Hands to Act by Forcing Finland, Sweden to Join NATO - Moscow
07:08 GMT 17.05.2022 (Updated: 07:33 GMT 17.05.2022)
Finland and Sweden formally announced their NATO bids on 15 May. The two previously-neutral Nordic countries officially announced their intention to apply for membership in the alliance following the launch of Russia's special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.
By forcing previously-neutral Finland and Sweden to seek accession to NATO
Washington has freed Moscow’s hands to act, underscored the Russian Foreign Ministry.
“What Finland and Sweden, their political forces are doing under pressure from Washington frees Russia’s hands,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
“The US is forcing these countries that have pursued a neutral policy for many decades by not joining military blocs to change their strategic direction and course," added Zakharova, appearing on Soloviov Live.
Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned that a move by Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization “would be a mistake with far-reaching implications”. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ryabkov suggested that if Stockholm and Helsinki enter NATO, “the general level of military tension will increase, and there will be less predictability in this area”. According to the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, the security of Sweden and Finland will not be strengthened as a result of their anticipated accession to NATO.
Sweden’s ruling Social-Democratic Party stated in a statement on Sunday that the country had officially decided to apply for NATO membership.
"The Social Democrats will thereby work to ensure that Sweden, if the application is approved, expresses unilateral reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on Swedish territory,” the statement noted.
Hours earlier on Sunday, Helsinki announced a similar NATO membership bid, with the government declaring "a new era" for the previously neutral country.