US Frees Russia’s Hands to Act by Forcing Finland, Sweden to Join NATO - Moscow

By forcing previously-neutral Finland and Sweden to seek accession to NATO Washington has freed Moscow’s hands to act, underscored the Russian Foreign Ministry.“What Finland and Sweden, their political forces are doing under pressure from Washington frees Russia’s hands,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned that a move by Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization “would be a mistake with far-reaching implications”. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ryabkov suggested that if Stockholm and Helsinki enter NATO, “the general level of military tension will increase, and there will be less predictability in this area”. According to the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, the security of Sweden and Finland will not be strengthened as a result of their anticipated accession to NATO.Sweden’s ruling Social-Democratic Party stated in a statement on Sunday that the country had officially decided to apply for NATO membership.Hours earlier on Sunday, Helsinki announced a similar NATO membership bid, with the government declaring "a new era" for the previously neutral country.

