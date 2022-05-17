https://sputniknews.com/20220517/us-could-address-exploitation-of-internet-by-terrorists-following-buffalo-shooting-biden-says-1095582835.html

US Could Address Exploitation of Internet by Terrorists Following Buffalo Shooting, Biden Says

US Could Address Exploitation of Internet by Terrorists Following Buffalo Shooting, Biden Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government could take steps to address the use of the internet to radicalize and mobilize individuals for terrorism in the wake... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-17T17:21+0000

2022-05-17T17:21+0000

2022-05-17T17:21+0000

us

joe biden

mass shooting

buffalo

hate crime

domestic terror

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095582810_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9b3022df6a827d4428c950ddca9a4fd5.jpg

“I’m not naive. I know tragedy will come again… But there are certain things we can do,” Biden said during remarks on the shooting in Buffalo. “You can’t prevent people from being radicalized to violence, but we can address the relentless exploitation of the internet to recruit and mobilize terrorism. We just have to have the courage to do that, to stand up.”Payton Gendron, 18, is accused of carrying out the shooting at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday. The FBI qualified the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.Gendron allegedly left a manifesto in which he expressed white supremacist beliefs, including theories of white population replacement. Gendron also made use of the Black Sun - a symbol used by Nazi Germany and neo-Nazi groups, including the Ukraine's Azov battalion.Gendron referenced in the manifesto the internet as a factor in his radicalization and cited other far-right shooters, including Anders Breivik and Brenton Tarrant, as inspiring him.The authorities have charged Gendron with first-degree murder for allegedly perpetrating the shooting, which carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Gendron also faces the possibility of terrorism charges, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

https://sputniknews.com/20220517/watch-biden-delivers-remarks-in-buffalo-following-mass-shooting-1095581031.html

buffalo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, joe biden, mass shooting, buffalo, hate crime, domestic terror