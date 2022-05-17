International
US Assesses N. Korea May Conduct ICBM Test During Biden Visit to Asia This Week - Reports
The report said on Tuesday that the US intelligence assessment is based on satellite images of activity at a launch site near Pyongyang.Biden will travel to South Korea on Thursday to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol before heading to Japan on Sunday to meet the leaders of Japan, Australia and India.According to latest reports, North Korea conducted 16 tests of its new weapons in 2022. During the latest one, it launched on May 12 an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan. The characteristics of the missile, such as range, altitude and flight speed, remained unknown.
23:10 GMT 17.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonPeople watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 7, 2022.
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Alexandra Kashirina
