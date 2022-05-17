https://sputniknews.com/20220517/us-assesses-n-korea-may-conduct-icbm-test-during-biden-visit-to-asia-this-week---reports-1095588944.html
The report said on Tuesday that the US intelligence assessment is based on satellite images of activity at a launch site near Pyongyang.Biden will travel to South Korea on Thursday to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol before heading to Japan on Sunday to meet the leaders of Japan, Australia and India.According to latest reports, North Korea conducted 16 tests of its new weapons in 2022. During the latest one, it launched on May 12 an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan. The characteristics of the missile, such as range, altitude and flight speed, remained unknown.
North Korea may conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test in the next four days as US President Joe Biden visits with leaders in South Korea and Japan, CNN reported citing a US official familiar with the matter.
The report said on Tuesday that the US intelligence assessment is based on satellite images of activity at a launch site near Pyongyang.
Biden will travel
to South Korea on Thursday to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol before heading to Japan on Sunday to meet the leaders of Japan, Australia and India.
According to latest reports, North Korea conducted 16 tests of its new weapons in 2022. During the latest one, it launched
on May 12 an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan. The characteristics of the missile, such as range, altitude and flight speed, remained unknown.