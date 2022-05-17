UPDATES: Russian Ambassador Says Ukrainian Embassy in Vienna Recruited Mercenaries via Facebook

International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Ukraine's embassy in Austria attempted to recruit foreign mercenaries to fight against the Russian military in Ukraine on its official Facebook (banned in Russia) page and deleted controversial posts only after the Russian embassy lodged a protest, Russian Ambassador in Vienna Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Tuesday.
This comes after the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that the United States is actively recruting Daesh* terrorists as mercenaries to fight against Russian troops in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russian armed forces and Donbass militias continue to advance amid the special military operation, pressing Ukrainian forces back from Donbass.
Russia launched its special operation last month with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbass people.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
21:37 GMT 17.05.2022
Nearly a Dozen GOP Lawmakers Oppose $40 Bln Ukraine Aid Bill, Citing Concerns About Nation Building, Impact on Economy
A storm cloud hangs over the U.S. Capitol Building on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2022
Almost One Dozen Republican Senators Vote Against Proceeding With $40Bln Ukraine Aid Bill
21:00 GMT 17.05.2022
Canada Issues Ban on Entry for Russian President Putin, Some 1000 Russian Nationals
20:59 GMT 17.05.2022
Netherlands Denies Preparing Restoration Plans for Ukraine
On March 31, Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Dutch House of Representatives via video link. During his speech, he called on the Netherlands to choose any Ukrainian city affected by hostilities and help with its restoration.

"At the moment, the Cabinet of Ministers is not preparing any concrete plans to help rebuild a Ukrainian town or village after the war. This is due to the fact that… Ukraine has not yet been able to determine the needs for reconstruction itself," the Dutch cabinet said in a statement.
