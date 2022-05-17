UPDATES: Russian Ambassador Says Ukrainian Embassy in Vienna Recruited Mercenaries via Facebook

Netherlands Denies Preparing Restoration Plans for Ukraine

On March 31, Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Dutch House of Representatives via video link. During his speech, he called on the Netherlands to choose any Ukrainian city affected by hostilities and help with its restoration.



"At the moment, the Cabinet of Ministers is not preparing any concrete plans to help rebuild a Ukrainian town or village after the war. This is due to the fact that… Ukraine has not yet been able to determine the needs for reconstruction itself," the Dutch cabinet said in a statement.