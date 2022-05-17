https://sputniknews.com/20220517/uk-faces-very-big-income-shock-amid-apocalyptic-global-food-price-rise-warns-bank-of-england-1095560755.html

UK Faces ‘Very Big Income Shock’ Amid ‘Apocalyptic’ Global Food-Price Rise, Warns Bank of England

An escalating cost-of-living crisis has started to take its toll on consumers across the UK, with rising inflation driven by record energy prices... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

With the Bank of England expecting surging inflation to hit 10 percent by the end of 2022, its governor, Andrew Bailey has warned that UK households face a “very big income shock.”The governor was giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee amid criticism from senior Tories about his response to growing prices driven by inflation surging well past the government’s target of 2 percent.As Bailey told MPs that the potential for further food inflation was a “major worry for his country and a major worry for the developing world,” he brushed off accusations from the Committee chairman, Mel Stride, that his Bank had been "slow off the mark" to raise interest rates.The Bank of England's target in law is to get inflation to 2 percent on the Consumer Price Index measure. However, official figures expected on Wednesday are to show the annual inflation rate climbing above 9 percent, with the Bank of England warning of a further rise once the energy price cap is raised again in October.At its meeting ending on 15 December 2021, the MPC voted by a majority of 8-1 to increase Bank Rate by 0.15 percentage points, to 0.25%.Facing parliamentarians, Bailey blamed a plethora of global factors for contributing to the escalating cost of living crisis. He insisted that 80 percent of them were out of his remit of control and could not have been foreseen by rate setters at the bank.He cited post-pandemic supply chain disruptions and labour shortages, conceding the Bank had undererestimated the number of people who would leave the labour market after the threat of COVID-19 had receded. He also emphasized trade frictions with Europe following Brexit, saying there has been no evidence to change the Bank's opinion that the divorce from the EU would be bad for the UK's trade."We have built into our view of the future that there is a negative impact," said Bailey. He then addressed the crisis in Ukraine.As world wheat prices and UK diesel and petrol prices come close to reaching record levels, Bailey admitted the the impact of Western sanctions on Russia over its special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine.Numerous countries have followed Washington and its NATO allies move to resort to punitive measures against Moscow, despite the immense detriment they cause to their own economies.Besides the sanctions targeting Moscow’s energy imports, Ukraine and Russia represent 53 percent of global trade in sunflower oil and seeds, and 27 percent in wheat, according to the United Nations.At least 20 countries have imposed restrictions on food exports, covering around 17% of calories traded globally, according to Bloomberg, “compounding the [food market] problem with protectionism.” Most recently, India invoked a decision to regulate wheat exports, directing them through government channels to tame domestic prices– something that cannot but impact global strains.In parliament, Andrew Bailey also warned that unemployment was set to increase amid the inflation onslaught.According to him, prices would eventually be brought down by a "shock" to real incomes which "will have an effect on domestic demand, and it will dampen activity".

