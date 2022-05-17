Top Indian Probe Agency Raids Congress MP’s House Over Bribery Charges for Giving Visas to Chinese
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupKarti Chidambaram, son of former Indian Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram, arrives for an all party meeting to protest against the revocation of Kashmir's special constitutional status from Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
The politician is already being investigated in several cases. A corruption case was registered against him by the CBI on 15 May 2017 after which the Enforcement Directorate filed a money-laundering case based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the CBI.
India's top anti-corruption watchdog - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) - on Tuesday conducted raids at the official premises of Congress Parliamentarian Karti Chidambaram amid allegations he was bribed into granting visas to 250 Chinese nationals.
According to media reports, the federal agency has registered a case against Chidambaram accusing him of receiving INR 5 million ($64,420) for helping Chinese citizens to get visas for participating in a government project in Punjab between 2010-14.
He is the son of former federal minister and senior Congress politician Palaniappan Chidambaram, who is presently a member of the upper house of parliament - the Rajya Sabha.
Seven premises linked to Karti Chidambaram and his associates were searched across the cities of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Delhi and Odisha state.
The residence of Palaniappan Chidambaram, the former four-time Finance Minister who recently served as chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, in New Delhi was also searched by the CBI. The staff at his residence was also questioned.
The media reports also said that the officials who conducted the search also took some documents with them.
Shortly after receiving news of the raids, Karti said in a tweet that he has lost count of how many raids have taken place.
© Photo : Twitter/@KartiPCKarti Chidambaram Takes a Jibe at CBI Raid Conducted at His Residence and Offices
In another tweet, he said that he got to know from his office that a total of six raids have been conducted since 2015.
© Photo : Twitter/@KartiPCKarti Chidambaram Recalls That CBI has Conduted 6 Raids Since 2015
After the raids were conducted, Palaniappan Chidambaram also took a jibe at the probe agency and alleged that the FIR (police complaint) shown by the officials during the search didn’t even have his name.
© Photo : Twitter/@PChidambaram_INEx-Federal Minister P. Chidambaram Alleges CBI Showed Him FIR in Which He was Not Even Named
Several cases have been registered against Karti, including the one related to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of INR 3.05 billion ($39.3 million) when his father was the federal finance minister.
According to media reports, the CBI found documents linked to the bribery allegations during the investigation of the INX media case.
A corruption case was registered by the federal agency on 15 May 2017. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also filed a money-laundering case based on an FIR registered by the CBI.
The CBI arrested Karti in February 2018, and he was granted bail a month later.