The Media Ignores Azov Symbols in the Buffalo Shooter's Manifesto
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NATO drills starting near Russian borders, and Turkey opposing the NATO membership of Finland.
The Media Ignore Azov Symbols in the Buffalo Shooter's Manifesto
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NATO drills starting near Russian borders, and Turkey opposing the NATO membership of Finland.
GUESTScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | US Navy Admiral Eric Olson Rumors, Mariupol, and Finland Seeking NATO MembershipJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | 2000 Mules, Joe Biden in the 2020 Election, and Baby Formula ShortageIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Scott Ritter about the rumors of US soldiers captured in Mariupol, Russian energy, and Ukrainian propaganda. Scott explained how to decipher Ukrainian propaganda and possible inter conflict in the Russian military. Scott discussed the NATO training of Ukrainian soldiers and the physical fatigue.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine spoke with Jim Hoft about ballot traffickers, conservative media, and high gas prices. Jim discussed the feminists calling the summer of 2022 the "summer of rage" and Liz Cheyney attacks on Tucker Carlson. Jim talked about the pro-war Democrats and the failures of the Biden administration.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NATO drills starting near Russian borders, and Turkey opposing the NATO membership of Finland.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | US Navy Admiral Eric Olson Rumors, Mariupol, and Finland Seeking NATO Membership
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | 2000 Mules, Joe Biden in the 2020 Election, and Baby Formula Shortage
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Scott Ritter about the rumors of US soldiers captured in Mariupol, Russian energy, and Ukrainian propaganda. Scott explained how to decipher Ukrainian propaganda and possible inter conflict in the Russian military. Scott discussed the NATO training of Ukrainian soldiers and the physical fatigue.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine spoke with Jim Hoft about ballot traffickers, conservative media, and high gas prices. Jim discussed the feminists calling the summer of 2022 the "summer of rage" and Liz Cheyney attacks on Tucker Carlson. Jim talked about the pro-war Democrats and the failures of the Biden administration.
