https://sputniknews.com/20220517/the-media-ignores-azov-symbols-in-the-buffalo-shooters-manifesto-1095557738.html

The Media Ignores Azov Symbols in the Buffalo Shooter's Manifesto

The Media Ignores Azov Symbols in the Buffalo Shooter's Manifesto

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NATO drills starting near Russian borders, and Turkey opposing the... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-17T09:01+0000

2022-05-17T09:01+0000

2022-05-17T09:01+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

nato

mariupol

canada

ukraine

buffalo

ny

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095557713_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_3920abb99d72a3870d604e6daf12db6b.png

The Media Ignore Azov Symbols in the Buffalo Shooter's Manifesto On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NATO drills starting near Russian borders, and Turkey opposing the NATO membership of Finland.

GUESTScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | US Navy Admiral Eric Olson Rumors, Mariupol, and Finland Seeking NATO MembershipJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | 2000 Mules, Joe Biden in the 2020 Election, and Baby Formula ShortageIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Scott Ritter about the rumors of US soldiers captured in Mariupol, Russian energy, and Ukrainian propaganda. Scott explained how to decipher Ukrainian propaganda and possible inter conflict in the Russian military. Scott discussed the NATO training of Ukrainian soldiers and the physical fatigue.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine spoke with Jim Hoft about ballot traffickers, conservative media, and high gas prices. Jim discussed the feminists calling the summer of 2022 the "summer of rage" and Liz Cheyney attacks on Tucker Carlson. Jim talked about the pro-war Democrats and the failures of the Biden administration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

mariupol

canada

ukraine

buffalo

ny

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, nato, mariupol, canada, ukraine, buffalo, ny, аудио, radio