https://sputniknews.com/20220517/taliban-dissolve-parliament-other-public-institutions-in-afghanistan-reports-say-1095561856.html

Taliban Dissolve Parliament, Other Public Institutions in Afghanistan, Reports Say

Taliban Dissolve Parliament, Other Public Institutions in Afghanistan, Reports Say

KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* have dissolved a number of public institutions in Afghanistan, including both houses of parliament and the National Security... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-17T06:48+0000

2022-05-17T06:48+0000

2022-05-17T06:48+0000

afghanistan

taliban

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095561829_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f2e7558eb92a25f1115ba40abfdc64f0.jpg

The dissolution was decreed by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and signed by acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund on Monday, the Khaama Press news agency reported.Other public bodies dissolved by the Taliban amid a budget deficit include the High Council for National Reconciliation, Afghanistan's Independent Human Rights Commission and the Independent Commission for Overseeing the Implementation of the Constitution, according to the report.On Saturday, the Taliban-led government announced its first annual budget since coming to power in Afghanistan last August. Taliban officials said the national budget will be fully financed with domestic resources and, thus, is expected to face a fiscal deficit of about $500 million.The Taliban's rise to power resulted in the collapse of the US-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. The country's foreign assets were frozen. Several countries and organizations refused to cooperate with the radical movement. The Afghan population has been facing a deepening economic crisis since then.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

afghanistan, taliban