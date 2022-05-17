https://sputniknews.com/20220517/shocking-and-graphic-video-elderly-man-is-dragged-underwater-by-crocodile-in-indonesian-river-1095557251.html
Shocking and Graphic Video: Elderly Man is Dragged Underwater by Crocodile in Indonesian River
The fisherman’s body was reportedly found in an “incomplete condition” about two kilometers from where he was first attacked by the crocodile. 17.05.2022, Sputnik International
A man in Indonesia died after being attacked by a crocodile earlier this month.
Wacalling, 60, was fishing when the crocodile attacked him, dragging him underwater. Onlookers watched in horror as the crocodile bit off one of Wacalling’s arms.
Ari, a neighbor of the victim said, “There were several people at the location when the grandfather was attacked by the crocodile, but they did not dare to help and approach the river.”
The crocodile later emerged to the surface of the water carrying Wacalling’s body in its jaws.
It was then videotaped carrying the victim’s mauled body through the Ladongi River in East Kolaka Regency in Southeast Sulawesi.
** Warning: Video Contains Graphic Content **
Villagers notified authorities following the attack. Rescuers on rubber boats set out on a search mission to retrieve whatever they could of Wacalling’s remains.
It took days for the rescue team to find Wacalling’s body, and sadly when they did, they found his remains in a horrifying state.
“His body was found in an incomplete condition. It was found about two kilometers from where he was attacked by the crocodile,” reported Wahyudi, a public relations officer of the Kendari SAR Agency.
Most crocodile attacks occur in remote areas of Africa, Southeast Asia, as well as Australia. Some attacks go unreported, particularly those in remote areas. Australia, where reporting data is believed to be more accuarate, has roughly an average of 1.9 fatal attacks
each year.