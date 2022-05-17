https://sputniknews.com/20220517/shocking-and-graphic-video-elderly-man-is-dragged-underwater-by-crocodile-in-indonesian-river-1095557251.html

Shocking and Graphic Video: Elderly Man is Dragged Underwater by Crocodile in Indonesian River

The fisherman’s body was reportedly found in an “incomplete condition” about two kilometers from where he was first attacked by the crocodile. 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

A man in Indonesia died after being attacked by a crocodile earlier this month.Wacalling, 60, was fishing when the crocodile attacked him, dragging him underwater. Onlookers watched in horror as the crocodile bit off one of Wacalling’s arms.The crocodile later emerged to the surface of the water carrying Wacalling’s body in its jaws.It was then videotaped carrying the victim’s mauled body through the Ladongi River in East Kolaka Regency in Southeast Sulawesi.** Warning: Video Contains Graphic Content **Villagers notified authorities following the attack. Rescuers on rubber boats set out on a search mission to retrieve whatever they could of Wacalling’s remains.It took days for the rescue team to find Wacalling’s body, and sadly when they did, they found his remains in a horrifying state.Most crocodile attacks occur in remote areas of Africa, Southeast Asia, as well as Australia. Some attacks go unreported, particularly those in remote areas. Australia, where reporting data is believed to be more accuarate, has roughly an average of 1.9 fatal attacks each year.

