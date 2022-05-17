https://sputniknews.com/20220517/she-knows-how-it-works-talk-show-hosts-poke-fun-at-melania-trump-over-vogue-cover-snub-1095584692.html

Former US First Lady Melania Trump ended up being verbally savaged by hosts of ABC’s talk show “The View” over her complaints about not being featured on the cover of the Vogue Magazine during her husband Donald Trump’s presidency.When asked during her recent interview on “Fox & Friends” why she never appeared on the magazine’s cover despite her business and fashion background, as well as her beauty, Melania replied “They are biased”, and said that she had “much more important things to do” than being on the cover of Vogue.Guest co-host Stephanie Grisham, former White House press secretary who previously worked for Melania, argued that the latter “was a good mother and prioritised her son first”, and that “her initiatives were important to her”.Grisham noted that Vogue came to them and asked if Melania would do a shoot, but then-FLOTUS would agree only if she could be on the cover.Show co-host Whoopi Goldberg then observed that the decision on who appears on the cover is made by the magazine, saying that Melania is a model and that “she knows how it works”.Co-host Sunny Hostin suggested that Vogue made a business decision, as Melania was the first lady to “a very unpopular president”.Fox, however, suggests that politics might have been involved in the matter after all, pointing out that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is “a major Democratic Party supporter and bundler”, and that while Democratic First Ladies Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, and Hillary Clinton were all featured on the cover – “in Obama's case three times” – the last Republican FLOTUS before Melania, Laura Bush, was not (although she was featured in the magazine).

