https://sputniknews.com/20220517/racist-mass-shooting-in-buffalo-is-about-a-lot-more-than-fox-news-1095552958.html

Racist Mass Shooting in Buffalo Is About a Lot More Than Fox News

Racist Mass Shooting in Buffalo Is About a Lot More Than Fox News

Media Provides Shallow Analysis of Buffalo Mass Shooting, What’s At Stake With FInland and Sweden Set To Join NATO, Remembering The Nakba 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-17T09:11+0000

2022-05-17T09:11+0000

2022-05-17T09:11+0000

by any means necessary

buffalo

nato

finland

sweden

palestine

nakba day

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095552933_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_63f7ada829a04b78aeb1c471c1cf2536.png

Racist Mass Shooting In Buffalo Is About A Lot More Than Fox News Media Provides Shallow Analysis of Buffalo Mass Shooting, What’s At Stake With FInland and Sweden Set To Join NATO, Remembering The Nakba

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York and the white supremacist motivations of the suspect, the oversimplification of the pervasiveness of white supremacy to a focus on Fox News and Tucker Carlson while the US lends it support to neo-Nazi groups in Ukraine, the hypocrisy of censoring people who point out the white supremacy that is out the core of US society while the mainstream media and politicians ignore the issue and advance white supremacy abroad, and how a movement can look to history to learn how to organize the rising tides of fascism.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Finland and Sweden moving to formally join NATO and the history of the countries’ cooperation with NATO while remaining neutral officially, what NATO membership would mean for the militarization of Finland’s border with Russia and how Russia may need to respond, what’s behind Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s opposition to Finland and Sweden joining NATO, how this episode highlights NATO’s true character as a projection of US hegemony and as part of the efforts to maintain that hegemony by threatening other nations, and how the US and NATO’s push for cold wars against Russia and China are shaping the world order to bipolarity.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada to discuss the seventy-fourth anniversary of the Nakba, which commemorates the beginning of the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from their homeland by Israel, how to learn about the Nakba as an historic event, how the Nakba continues today as Palestinians continue to be displaced, and the recent killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli occupation forces and the brutality waged on her funeral.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Layla D. Brown, Assistant Professor of Cultural Anthropology and Africana Studies at Northeastern University to discuss the Biden administration’s efforts to exclude Cuba and Venezuela from the upcoming Summit of the Americas and the role of those countries in liberation movements, the upcoming commemoration of African Liberation Day and why it’s important to understand the connection between the struggles of African and Palestinian people, and how the Supreme Court’s potential overturning of Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion will disproportionately impact working, poor, and oppressed women.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

buffalo

finland

sweden

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, buffalo, nato, finland, sweden, palestine, nakba day, аудио, radio