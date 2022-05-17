https://sputniknews.com/20220517/people-at-twitter-are-commie-as-fck-senior-engineer-says-in-hidden-cam-video-1095585271.html

People at Twitter Are 'Commie as F*ck', 'Senior Engineer' Says in Hidden Cam Video

People at Twitter Are 'Commie as F*ck', 'Senior Engineer' Says in Hidden Cam Video

The man featured in the video appeared to suggest that Twitter employees “weren’t really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist,” which may not... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-17T19:05+0000

2022-05-17T19:05+0000

2022-05-17T19:10+0000

twitter

hidden camera

video

revelations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095114079_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1a9d74e4490833927e42841281d04c6a.jpg

A new “undercover” video released on YouTube by an activist group known as Project Veritas shows a man identified as Siru Murugesan, a senior engineer at Twitter, saying some rather unpleasant things about the social media network.In the video, which appears to be a collection of small hidden cam fragments, Murugesan claims, for example, that Twitter “does not believe in free speech,” but that Elon Musk, who may soon become the social media platform’s owner, "believes in free speech."He also appeared to suggest that at least some of his colleagues are not particularly thrilled about Musk taking over Twitter, as they themselves are "super left, left, left, left, left."Last month, SpaceX and Tesla founder and billionaire Elon Musk reached an agreement with Twitter on the purchase of the social media network for a lump sum of about $44 billion, with Musk promising to enable greater freedom of speech on the platform.The New York Post, which also reported on the video in question, notes that Twitter did not immediately respond to their request for comment on Tuesday, and that Project Veritas said the social media giant did not reply to their request for comment either.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

twitter, hidden camera, video, revelations