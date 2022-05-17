International
https://sputniknews.com/20220517/over-70-palestinians-injured-in-clashes-with-israeli-forces-in-jerusalem---red-crescent-1095558677.html
Over 70 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Jerusalem - Red Crescent
Over 70 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Jerusalem - Red Crescent
GAZA (Sputnik) - The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Jerusalem has reached 71, the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-17T03:53+0000
2022-05-17T03:53+0000
jerusalem
israel
palestinians
clashes
red crescent
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095558507_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9af7687da23f79cf0c2917892ff7560e.jpg
Earlier reports said 37 Palestinians were injured.Red Crescent said 13 people were hospitalized.Palestinian media reported that over 50 Palestinians in Jerusalem were detained.On Friday, clashes erupted during the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh in Jerusalem, who was shot in the head on Wednesday while covering an Israeli raid on a Palestinian camp on the outskirts of the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank. The journalist was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not make it.
jerusalem
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095558507_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_870899d38901fd216e13e97b931bba7b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jerusalem, israel, palestinians, clashes, red crescent

Over 70 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Jerusalem - Red Crescent

03:53 GMT 17.05.2022
© AP Photo / Mahmoud IlleanA man carries an injured rescue personnel during clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians, folowing the funeral of Palestinian Waleed Shareef, in east Jerusalem, Monday, May 16, 2022.
A man carries an injured rescue personnel during clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians, folowing the funeral of Palestinian Waleed Shareef, in east Jerusalem, Monday, May 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2022
© AP Photo / Mahmoud Illean
Subscribe
US
India
Global
GAZA (Sputnik) - The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Jerusalem has reached 71, the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said.
Earlier reports said 37 Palestinians were injured.
Red Crescent said 13 people were hospitalized.
Palestinian media reported that over 50 Palestinians in Jerusalem were detained.
On Friday, clashes erupted during the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh in Jerusalem, who was shot in the head on Wednesday while covering an Israeli raid on a Palestinian camp on the outskirts of the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank. The journalist was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not make it.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала