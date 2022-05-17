https://sputniknews.com/20220517/over-70-palestinians-injured-in-clashes-with-israeli-forces-in-jerusalem---red-crescent-1095558677.html

Over 70 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Jerusalem - Red Crescent

GAZA (Sputnik) - The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Jerusalem has reached 71, the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier reports said 37 Palestinians were injured.Red Crescent said 13 people were hospitalized.Palestinian media reported that over 50 Palestinians in Jerusalem were detained.On Friday, clashes erupted during the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh in Jerusalem, who was shot in the head on Wednesday while covering an Israeli raid on a Palestinian camp on the outskirts of the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank. The journalist was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not make it.

