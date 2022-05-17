International
https://sputniknews.com/20220517/outrage-as-indian-american-student-attacked-put-in-chokehold-at-texas-school---video-1095579173.html
Outrage as Indian-American Student Attacked, Put in Chokehold at Texas School - Video
Outrage as Indian-American Student Attacked, Put in Chokehold at Texas School - Video
Social media users are seeking justice for the victim and have also started an online petition, which has been signed by almost 230,000. School authorities... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-17T16:03+0000
2022-05-17T16:03+0000
india
us
bully
bullying
assault
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106935/99/1069359973_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_4e4bab6c4e677486d3211d55d3a81180.jpg
A video of an Indian-American student being physically attacked and put in a chokehold by a fellow student in Texas' Coppell Middle School has sparked outrage. In the video, the victim, identified as Shaan Pritmani, can be seen sitting on a bench in the cafeteria when another student approaches him and asks him to stand up.Shaan can be heard saying, "No, I’m not getting up. There is literally no one sitting here”. After Shaan refused to give up his seat, the angry student assaulted him and put him in a chokehold.It turned out to be a big shock to Shaan and his parents after the school gave him a three-day suspension as punishment, whereas the attacker was punished for only one day.Shaan’s mother Sonika Kukreja has accused Coppell Independent School District (ISD) of sweeping the case under the rug by calling it an "altercation".Kukreja alleged that the school was protecting the student who attacked her son, as his father, Sam Wellington, is a member of Coppell Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees and has been working with the police to ensure that the incident is covered up.While the school is probing the case internally, Shaan's parents decided to handle the matter legally.Social media are demanding justice for Shaan, with an online petition being launch to raise awareness about the incident. It has been signed by nearly 230,000 people at the time of publication.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106935/99/1069359973_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_50caed37b3608c844f079129561cbaf7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, us, bully, bullying, assault

Outrage as Indian-American Student Attacked, Put in Chokehold at Texas School - Video

16:03 GMT 17.05.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Bruno Girin / US school bus (file photo).
US school bus (file photo). - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Bruno Girin /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Social media users are seeking justice for the victim and have also started an online petition, which has been signed by almost 230,000. School authorities have been accused of sweeping the incident under the rug by calling it an “altercation”.
A video of an Indian-American student being physically attacked and put in a chokehold by a fellow student in Texas' Coppell Middle School has sparked outrage.
In the video, the victim, identified as Shaan Pritmani, can be seen sitting on a bench in the cafeteria when another student approaches him and asks him to stand up.
Shaan can be heard saying, "No, I’m not getting up. There is literally no one sitting here”.
After Shaan refused to give up his seat, the angry student assaulted him and put him in a chokehold.
It turned out to be a big shock to Shaan and his parents after the school gave him a three-day suspension as punishment, whereas the attacker was punished for only one day.
Shaan’s mother Sonika Kukreja has accused Coppell Independent School District (ISD) of sweeping the case under the rug by calling it an "altercation".

“It’s heartbreaking, I cried. I couldn’t sleep. His neck could’ve snapped, I wouldn’t have my son. They told us this is an altercation, vs, what you saw in the video”, Kukreja told media outlet WFAA.

Kukreja alleged that the school was protecting the student who attacked her son, as his father, Sam Wellington, is a member of Coppell Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees and has been working with the police to ensure that the incident is covered up.
While the school is probing the case internally, Shaan's parents decided to handle the matter legally.
Social media are demanding justice for Shaan, with an online petition being launch to raise awareness about the incident. It has been signed by nearly 230,000 people at the time of publication.
© Photo : Twitter/NAAISORGA video of Indian-American student being attacked in a Texas school sparks outrage
Video of Indian American Student Bullied In US Spark Outrage - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2022
A video of Indian-American student being attacked in a Texas school sparks outrage
© Photo : Twitter/NAAISORG
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала