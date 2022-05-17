https://sputniknews.com/20220517/outrage-as-indian-american-student-attacked-put-in-chokehold-at-texas-school---video-1095579173.html

Outrage as Indian-American Student Attacked, Put in Chokehold at Texas School - Video

Outrage as Indian-American Student Attacked, Put in Chokehold at Texas School - Video

Social media users are seeking justice for the victim and have also started an online petition, which has been signed by almost 230,000. School authorities... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

A video of an Indian-American student being physically attacked and put in a chokehold by a fellow student in Texas' Coppell Middle School has sparked outrage. In the video, the victim, identified as Shaan Pritmani, can be seen sitting on a bench in the cafeteria when another student approaches him and asks him to stand up.Shaan can be heard saying, "No, I’m not getting up. There is literally no one sitting here”. After Shaan refused to give up his seat, the angry student assaulted him and put him in a chokehold.It turned out to be a big shock to Shaan and his parents after the school gave him a three-day suspension as punishment, whereas the attacker was punished for only one day.Shaan’s mother Sonika Kukreja has accused Coppell Independent School District (ISD) of sweeping the case under the rug by calling it an "altercation".Kukreja alleged that the school was protecting the student who attacked her son, as his father, Sam Wellington, is a member of Coppell Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees and has been working with the police to ensure that the incident is covered up.While the school is probing the case internally, Shaan's parents decided to handle the matter legally.Social media are demanding justice for Shaan, with an online petition being launch to raise awareness about the incident. It has been signed by nearly 230,000 people at the time of publication.

