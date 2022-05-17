International
https://sputniknews.com/20220517/north-koreas-toll-of-unknown-fever-cases-nears-15mln-death-toll-reaches-56-1095564069.html
North Korea's Toll of 'Unknown Fever' Cases Nears 1.5Mln, Death Toll Reaches 56
North Korea's Toll of 'Unknown Fever' Cases Nears 1.5Mln, Death Toll Reaches 56
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea has confirmed 269,510 new patients with fever believed to be COVID-19 and six related deaths over the past day, the state... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-17T08:17+0000
2022-05-17T08:17+0000
dprk
asia & pacific
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095564044_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e16ef14160755cc18fcc8621ec89c9b2.jpg
North Korea's cumulative total has reached 1,483,060 cases, with 819,090 recoveries, 663,910 cases under treatment and 56 deaths, the public health authority said, as reported by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).Recoveries over the past day totaled 170,460, according to the report.North Korea reported its first COVID-19 cases last week, as several citizens tested positive for the Omicron BA.2 variant. The KCNA also reported about an "unknown fever" spreading in the country since late April. The fever is believed to be an airborne coronavirus infection, but the exact number of patients with specifically COVID-19 remains unknown.North Korea has introduced a lockdown in all cities and counties in order to stop the spread of the virus.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095564044_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_620ac2c9f9731f55791b52a161213f93.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dprk, asia & pacific, covid-19

North Korea's Toll of 'Unknown Fever' Cases Nears 1.5Mln, Death Toll Reaches 56

08:17 GMT 17.05.2022
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manFILE - People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea on May 16, 2022
FILE - People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea on May 16, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2022
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea has confirmed 269,510 new patients with fever believed to be COVID-19 and six related deaths over the past day, the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters said on Tuesday.
North Korea's cumulative total has reached 1,483,060 cases, with 819,090 recoveries, 663,910 cases under treatment and 56 deaths, the public health authority said, as reported by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Recoveries over the past day totaled 170,460, according to the report.
North Korea reported its first COVID-19 cases last week, as several citizens tested positive for the Omicron BA.2 variant. The KCNA also reported about an "unknown fever" spreading in the country since late April. The fever is believed to be an airborne coronavirus infection, but the exact number of patients with specifically COVID-19 remains unknown.
North Korea has introduced a lockdown in all cities and counties in order to stop the spread of the virus.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала