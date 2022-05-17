https://sputniknews.com/20220517/north-koreas-toll-of-unknown-fever-cases-nears-15mln-death-toll-reaches-56-1095564069.html

North Korea's Toll of 'Unknown Fever' Cases Nears 1.5Mln, Death Toll Reaches 56

North Korea's Toll of 'Unknown Fever' Cases Nears 1.5Mln, Death Toll Reaches 56

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea has confirmed 269,510 new patients with fever believed to be COVID-19 and six related deaths over the past day, the state...

North Korea's cumulative total has reached 1,483,060 cases, with 819,090 recoveries, 663,910 cases under treatment and 56 deaths, the public health authority said, as reported by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).Recoveries over the past day totaled 170,460, according to the report.North Korea reported its first COVID-19 cases last week, as several citizens tested positive for the Omicron BA.2 variant. The KCNA also reported about an "unknown fever" spreading in the country since late April. The fever is believed to be an airborne coronavirus infection, but the exact number of patients with specifically COVID-19 remains unknown.North Korea has introduced a lockdown in all cities and counties in order to stop the spread of the virus.

