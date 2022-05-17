https://sputniknews.com/20220517/nato-themed-beer-launched-by-finnish-brewery-triggers-concerns-about-promoting-alcoholism-1095565852.html

NATO-Themed Beer Launched by Finnish Brewery Triggers Concerns About Promoting Alcoholism

NATO-Themed Beer Launched by Finnish Brewery Triggers Concerns About Promoting Alcoholism

While recent polls indicate that the majority of Finns support the government's move to join the North Atlantic Alliance, many argued that the NATO-themed... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-17T09:13+0000

2022-05-17T09:13+0000

2022-05-17T09:13+0000

nato

scandinavia

finland

news

beer

advertisement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095565974_0:0:2987:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_6b500c2f92ad26396c47bed6c44b462f.jpg

As Finland has taken the initial steps toward the North Atlantic Alliance, a local brewery has launched a new NATO-themed beer.The Savonlinna-based Olaf Brewing's new brand is called Otan and features a pun on the French variation of NATO's name and the Finnish for “I will have”. The can's blue design features a cartoon knight figure in a metal armour, emblazoned with the NATO's trademark symbol.The company had admittedly been considering launching a NATO-themed beer for quite a while, but the final decision was reached over the weekend as it became clear that Finland was officially applying for membership.The company is already boasting a large interest from shopkeepers and restaurants.“The phone has been ringing all morning and people have been asking 'When can you deliver?'” Vänttinen explained.Riikka-Maria Lemminki, the head of Marketing Finland, said that to her knowledge it was the first NATO-branded marketing campaigns in the Nordic country. According to her, since the majority of the population are strongly pro-NATO, marketers will “stick to it”. She also noted that smaller companies have a competitive edge over majors given that they don't need to think over their decisions from every possible angle.Still, she ventured that the beer's name with its worldplay on the thirst for a drink may come at odds with Finland's strict policies on the marketing of alcohol.Similar thoughts have been expressed on the social media. While the company presents its novelty as celebrating “Independent Finland is about to make an independent decision”, many questioned whether Valvira, the National Supervisory Authority for Welfare and Health, will stop the sales of the brand that “encourages alcoholism”.

scandinavia

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

nato, scandinavia, finland, news, beer, advertisement