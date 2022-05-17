https://sputniknews.com/20220517/indian-actress-chethana-raj-dies-after-fat-free-plastic-surgery-goes-wrong-1095567509.html

Indian Actress Chethana Raj Dies After 'Fat-Free' Plastic Surgery Goes Wrong

Raj was known for her roles in Kanadda language daily soaps such as Geetha and Doresani. On 16 May, Raj decided to undergo plastic surgery to reduce excess fat... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

A 21-year-old Kanadda actress, Chethana Raj, has died after undergoing "fat-free" plastic surgery in Karnataka, India.The actress reportedly visited Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre in Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, with her friends and decided to go under the knife on Monday to reduce excess weight. However, she didn't tell her family what she had decided.Raj's uncle, Rajappa told India Today that after the surgery, water accumulated in her lungs which led to her death."After the surgery, water accumulated in her lungs. Later, they shifted her to another hospital nearby where she was declared 'Dead on Arrival'," Rajappa said.Her parents have accused the doctors of negligence and lodged a complaint.Netizens have also taken to social media to express their condolences, and react to the tragic incident.

