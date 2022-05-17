Indian Actress Chethana Raj Dies After 'Fat-Free' Plastic Surgery Goes Wrong
Raj was known for her roles in Kanadda language daily soaps such as Geetha and Doresani. On 16 May, Raj decided to undergo plastic surgery to reduce excess fat from her body without informing her family.
A 21-year-old Kanadda actress, Chethana Raj, has died after undergoing "fat-free" plastic surgery in Karnataka, India.
The actress reportedly visited Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre in Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, with her friends and decided to go under the knife on Monday to reduce excess weight. However, she didn't tell her family what she had decided.
Raj's uncle, Rajappa told India Today that after the surgery, water accumulated in her lungs which led to her death.
"She is my younger brother’s daughter ... Somebody had told her to reduce weight as she appeared fat. So, she went to Shetty Hospital to remove the excess fat. The hospital is not equipped with an ICU."
"After the surgery, water accumulated in her lungs. Later, they shifted her to another hospital nearby where she was declared 'Dead on Arrival'," Rajappa said.
Her parents have accused the doctors of negligence and lodged a complaint.
Netizens have also taken to social media to express their condolences, and react to the tragic incident.
