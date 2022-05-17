International
In a Blow to World Peace, Sweden and Finland Intend to Join NATO
In a Blow to World Peace, Sweden and Finland Intend to Join NATO
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Sweden and Finland betraying their neutrality in support of a fascist regime...
In a Blow to World Peace, Sweden and Finland Intend to Join NATO
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Sweden and Finland betraying their neutrality in support of a fascist regime, the aftermath of the Buffalo, NY mass shooting by a white supremacist donned in Azov insignia, and the racist killer’s ‘white replacement’ theory.
Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | In a Blow to World Peace, Sweden and Finland Intend to Join NATOTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | Buffalo, NY Mass Shooter Bore Azov InsigniaWyatt Reed - Journalist | Buffalo Mass Killer Spouted ‘White Replacement’ TheoryIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about Sweden and Finland voting to join NATO, why the Nordic countries chose to betray their neutrality in support of a fascist regime, and the forgotten history of World War II.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on the aftermath of the Buffalo, NY mass shooting by a white supremacist donned in Azov insignia, what the $40 billion the House is planning to send abroad could do for domestic mental health services, and whether there’s a political solution to America’s culture of violence.In the third hour, Wyatt Reed joined the conversation to talk about the Buffalo mass shooter’s sympathies with Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, the killer’s ‘white replacement’ theory, and the unexpected return of Juan Guaidó.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Sweden and Finland betraying their neutrality in support of a fascist regime, the aftermath of the Buffalo, NY mass shooting by a white supremacist donned in Azov insignia, and the racist killer’s ‘white replacement’ theory.
Guests:
Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | In a Blow to World Peace, Sweden and Finland Intend to Join NATO
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Buffalo, NY Mass Shooter Bore Azov Insignia
Wyatt Reed - Journalist | Buffalo Mass Killer Spouted ‘White Replacement’ Theory
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about Sweden and Finland voting to join NATO, why the Nordic countries chose to betray their neutrality in support of a fascist regime, and the forgotten history of World War II.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on the aftermath of the Buffalo, NY mass shooting by a white supremacist donned in Azov insignia, what the $40 billion the House is planning to send abroad could do for domestic mental health services, and whether there’s a political solution to America’s culture of violence.
In the third hour, Wyatt Reed joined the conversation to talk about the Buffalo mass shooter’s sympathies with Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, the killer’s ‘white replacement’ theory, and the unexpected return of Juan Guaidó.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
