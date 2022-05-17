https://sputniknews.com/20220517/heard-admits-failing-to-donate-divorce-settlement-to-charity-tells-depp-to-stop-suing-me-so-i-can-1095565590.html

Heard Admits Failing to Donate Divorce Settlement to Charity, Tells Depp to ‘Stop Suing Me So I Can’

Heard Admits Failing to Donate Divorce Settlement to Charity, Tells Depp to ‘Stop Suing Me So I Can’

After the divorce between celebrity couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the actress had vowed she would split the $7 million she received in line with an... 17.05.2022

Amber Heard has acknowledged that she failed to fulfill her pledge to donate the entire $7 million from her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp in 2016 to the American Civil Liberties Union and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.As she took the stand to testify in the ongoing defamation trial launched against her by ex-husband, Johnny Depp, she said she had received the entire amount of her settlement by October 2018. However, she was yet to make the full donation “because Johnny sued me for $50 million in March of 2019.”The “Aquaman” actress said that she "promised the entirety of it to charity because I was never interested in Johnny's money." She revealed she had selected the ACLU as a recipient of part of her funds since she believed in its mission. As for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, she stated that having volunteered there for more than a decade, she had seen "firsthand how more funding for staffing, better equipment and better medication can make the difference between life or death for a child."Upon being asked by her lawyer in direct examination if the afore-mentioned donations had a deadline, Heard replied, "There are none. They understand."Appearing on Dutch talk show RTL Late Night in 2018, Amber Heard had said that, “$7million in total was donated - I split it between the ACLU and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. I wanted nothing.”However, earlier in the libel trial, Terence Dougherty, the ACLU Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, testified that the organization never received the full $3.5 million it was promised. Only a total of $1.3 million has either been donated by Heard or on her behalf, he stated, with the actress purportedly paying $350,000 directly in December 2018. She had failed to make any donations since that time, claimed the executive, adding that $100,000 was paid by Depp and another $350,000 had been received from a fund at investment company Fidelity. Another $500,000 payment is said to have been made from an account at investment firm Vanguard, which, according to Dougherty's testimony, "was a fund set up by Elon Musk."Amber Heard had dated Tesla CEO Elon Musk after her breakup with Johnny Depp.Elsewhere in the trial, the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s accountant and business manager Edward White testified that Heard initially demanded $4 million after the divorce in May 2016. According to him, the demands “continually increased” with the final settlement totaling $7million.The American actor and producer, winner of a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, in addition to nominations for three Academy Awards and two BAFTAs, is suing his former wife for $50 million. He has alleged that she defamed him in an opinion column she published in The Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) in December 2018.At the time, while claiming to have been a victim of domestic abuse, Heard never directly named Depp.After the op-ed, Depp and his former lawyer denounced Heard's claims, contending that the allegations harmed his career, and filed a suit in March 2019, which stated:Amber Heard countersued for $100 million, claiming Depp defamed her when his legal team referred to her assertions as a “sexual violence hoax”. The trial is being held in Fairfax, Virginia, where after the actress concludes her testimony she will then be cross-examined by the legal team representing Depp.

