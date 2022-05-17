https://sputniknews.com/20220517/french-interior-minister-says-he-will-fight-burkini-ban-in-swimming-pools-1095588568.html
French Interior Minister Says He Will Fight Burkini Ban in Swimming Pools
France's interior minister Gérald Darmanin said on Tuesday that he would seek to overturn the recent changes concerning burkinis, introduced in the city of Grenoble's swimming pools, according to the Associated Press.He called the easing of dress rules an "unacceptable provocation" that is "contrary to our values."The prefecture of the Isère department announced earlier that the prefect would seek to overturn the court decision if Grenoble City Council changes its rules.The Monday change would drop the current strict dress code and allow all types of bathing suits, burkinis included. The city's mayor said it is a matter of “ensuring equal access to public services and the freedom to dress or undress in a hygienic and safe manner.”Last year, the French National Assembly passed a law against "Islamist separatism," which is supposed to combat Islamic extremism and reaffirm the country’s secular traditions. Under this law, the government is authorized to overturn decisions it suspects of contradicting this principle.The move, which has largely stemmed from President Emmanuel Macron’s pledge to counter Islamic extremism, was criticized by part of the Muslim community, which complained that some principles of the law apply mainly to them, such as the ban on wearing the hijab and burkinis.
grenoble
