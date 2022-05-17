https://sputniknews.com/20220517/four-in-five-finns-want-to-abandon-russian-energy-even-at-risk-of-rising-costs--poll-1095560453.html

Four in Five Finns Want to Abandon Russian Energy Even at Risk of Rising Costs – Poll

Four-fifths of Finns are willing to stop using Russian energy, a fresh survey by Greenpeace has found.Wholly 78 percent of respondents said Finland should cease Russian energy imports, even if such a move would incur rising costs.According to Greenpeace, age and education levels stood out as key factors behind an increased willingness to decouple from Russian energy. The more educated and older a person was, the more likely they were to favour abandoning Russian energy imports to Finland. Nearly 90 percent of university educated respondents wanted to give up Russian energy.Having a family also appeared to edge respondents in favour of breaking with Russian energy, with three-quarters of respondents with children wanting to end imports in spite of the costs triggered by such a move.By contrast, factors such as unemployment seem to dampen the enthusiasm for stopping Russian energy imports. Still, wholly 70 percent of jobless respondents wanted Finland to cease the imports.Interestingly, the youngest cohort ranging from 15 to 24 were the most reluctant to give up Russian energy, with just over a fifth of respondents in this age group believing that Finland should wean itself off Russian energy.While Finland imports most of its gas from neighbouring Russia, gas only accounts for about 5 percent of its annual energy consumption. However, it plays a major role for Finnish industry, and its loss would force numerous companies in the forestry, chemical and food industries to find alternative energy sources.Earlier, Russia cut off electricity supplies to Finland, citing a lack of payment for the first time in decades. According to Fingrid, Finnish transmission operator, the Russian electricity only made up 10 percent of the country's consumption and would be compensated by imports from Sweden and electricity generated domestically.Energy deliveries have loomed large over the European Union amid the bloc's attempts to impose more sanctions on Russian energy in response to Moscow’s special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine amid warnings from experts that the move would hurt Europe more than Russia.The EU has introduced package after package of sanctions and pledged to drastically reduce the 27-nation bloc's dependence on Russian oil, gas, and coal. In March, the EU, which gets about 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia, announced plans to cut its reliance by two-thirds during 2022 and cut deliveries completely within five years. This prompted several of the more dependent members to devise contingency plans that include emergency loans and rationing.

