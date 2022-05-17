https://sputniknews.com/20220517/elon-musk-rips-into-joe-biden-real-president-is-whoever-controls-the-teleprompter-1095570059.html

Elon Musk Rips Into Joe Biden: 'Real President is Whoever Controls the Teleprompter'

Elon Musk weighed in on attempts by the administration of Democrat Joe Biden to deal with inflation levels near the 40-year-high.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk ripped into President Joe Biden for ignoring the “obvious” cause of inflation in a podcast interview Monday, reported Fox News. He was also cited as hinting that “the real president is whoever controls the teleprompter.”The world’s richest man, according to Forbes, who voted "overwhelmingly for Democrats," was also cited as referencing a 2004 satirical film in which newsman Ron Burgundy reads whatever is written on the teleprompter, even if it meant bludgeoning his career, saying:Earlier in May, Politico reported that Joe Biden’s aides deliberately avoid using the Oval Office for press events “in part because it can’t be permanently equipped with a teleprompter”. The 46th POTUS has repeatedly been mocked for numerous verbal blunders, with some observers claiming that the cognitive abilities of the 79-year old president are deteriorating overtime.The tech billionaire whose purchase of Twitter micro-blogging platform for about $44 billion is currently ongoing warned that if the US government continues printing money spiraling inflation might see the US follow the path of Venezuela. Officially the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the country witnessed a hyperinflation of65,374.08 percent in 2018 amid power cuts, shortages of food and medicine and plummeting oil prices.Continuing his barrage against the Democratic party and the current administration in the White House, Elon Musk said:Earlier, ahead of the November midterms, Republican candidates pointed to Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that Congress passed in March 2021 as an example of the Democrat’s “wasteful spending” that has sent prices skyrocketing."If the government could just issue massive amounts of money and deficits didn't matter, then, well, why don't we just make the deficit 100 times bigger? The answer is, you can't because it will basically turn the dollar into something that is worthless."In another broadside, the SpaceX CEO reportedly claimed that the Democratic Party was "overly controlled by the unions and by the trial lawyers, particularly the class action lawyers." He indicated that when the Democrats go against "the interests of the people," it tended to be the result of pressure of the unions and the trial lawyers.Addressing his recent purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk restated his belief in the need for an unbiased "public town square" that would be "balanced from a political standpoint" and "not biased one way or the other."

