Elon Musk Rips Into Joe Biden: 'Real President is Whoever Controls the Teleprompter'
11:27 GMT 17.05.2022 (Updated: 11:28 GMT 17.05.2022)
© AFP 2022 / RYAN LASHThis handout image released by TED Conferences shows Tesla chief Elon Musk speaking during an interview with head of TED Chris Anderson (out of frame) at the TED2022: A New Era conference in Vancouver, Canada, April 14, 2022
Elon Musk weighed in on attempts by the administration of Democrat Joe Biden to deal with inflation levels near the 40-year-high. Products in the US were 8.3 percent more expensive in April than they were a year ago, albeit down slightly from 8.5 percent in March.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk ripped into President Joe Biden for ignoring the “obvious” cause of inflation in a podcast interview Monday, reported Fox News. He was also cited as hinting that “the real president is whoever controls the teleprompter.”
“... The path to power is the path to the teleprompter," Musk purportedly quipped.
The world’s richest man, according to Forbes, who voted "overwhelmingly for Democrats," was also cited as referencing a 2004 satirical film in which newsman Ron Burgundy reads whatever is written on the teleprompter, even if it meant bludgeoning his career, saying:
"I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it's going to be like Anchorman."
Earlier in May, Politico reported that Joe Biden’s aides deliberately avoid using the Oval Office for press events “in part because it can’t be permanently equipped with a teleprompter”. The 46th POTUS has repeatedly been mocked for numerous verbal blunders, with some observers claiming that the cognitive abilities of the 79-year old president are deteriorating overtime.
Yesterday, 21:34 GMT
The tech billionaire whose purchase of Twitter micro-blogging platform for about $44 billion is currently ongoing warned that if the US government continues printing money spiraling inflation might see the US follow the path of Venezuela. Officially the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the country witnessed a hyperinflation of65,374.08 percent in 2018 amid power cuts, shortages of food and medicine and plummeting oil prices.
Continuing his barrage against the Democratic party and the current administration in the White House, Elon Musk said:
"This administration doesn't seem to get a lot done. The Trump administration, leaving Trump aside, there were a lot of people in the administration who were effective at getting things done."
Earlier, ahead of the November midterms, Republican candidates pointed to Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that Congress passed in March 2021 as an example of the Democrat’s “wasteful spending” that has sent prices skyrocketing.
"I mean, the obvious reason for inflation is that the government printed a zillion amount of more money than it had, obviously," said Musk, adding, according to Fox News:
"If the government could just issue massive amounts of money and deficits didn't matter, then, well, why don't we just make the deficit 100 times bigger? The answer is, you can't because it will basically turn the dollar into something that is worthless."
In another broadside, the SpaceX CEO reportedly claimed that the Democratic Party was "overly controlled by the unions and by the trial lawyers, particularly the class action lawyers." He indicated that when the Democrats go against "the interests of the people," it tended to be the result of pressure of the unions and the trial lawyers.
"In the case of Biden, he is simply too much captured by the unions, which was not the case with Obama," Musk is quoted as saying, touting the 44th POTUS as "quite reasonable," while Biden, in his opinion, prioritizes the unions ahead of the public.
Addressing his recent purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk restated his belief in the need for an unbiased "public town square" that would be "balanced from a political standpoint" and "not biased one way or the other."
"I think there's a need for a public town square, digital town square that where people can debate issues of all kinds, including the most substantive issues," he was cited as saying.