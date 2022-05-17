https://sputniknews.com/20220517/crude-down-2-first-major-drop-in-5-days-as-eu-remains-undecided-on-russia-oil-ban-1095587336.html

Crude Down 2%, First Major Drop in 5 Days as EU Remains Undecided on Russia Oil Ban

Crude Down 2%, First Major Drop in 5 Days as EU Remains Undecided on Russia Oil Ban

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Crude prices fell 2% on Tuesday for their first major decline in five days of trading as continued back-and-forth by the European Union on... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-17T21:02+0000

2022-05-17T21:02+0000

2022-05-17T21:03+0000

wti

oil prices

gasoline

oil embargo

russia

eu

hungary

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095587084_0:187:2979:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_9b9329c4e65c627d9819ec324570e3df.jpg

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate settled at $112.40 a barrel, down $1.80, or 1.6% from Monday. The US crude benchmark gained a cumulative 14.5% over four prior sessions of trading, touching a seven-week high of $114.90 in the previous session.London-traded Brent settled at $111.93, down $2.31, or 2%. The global crude benchmark rose by 11.5% between May 10 and 16, climaxing with Monday’s one-month high of $114.79.Traders said crude prices fell as EU foreign ministers failed on Monday in their effort to pressure Hungary to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia. A bloc-wide ban on Russian oil would require approval from all EU nations.Market participants were also on the lookout for US weekly oil inventory data, due after market settlement from the American Petroleum Institute (API).The API will release later Tuesday a snapshot of closing balances on US crude, gasoline and distillates for the week ended May 13. The numbers serve as a precursor to official inventory data on the same due from the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.Analysts polled by US media services expect the EIA to report a crude stockpile build of 1.38 million barrels for last week, versus the 8.49-million barrel rise reported during the previous week to May 6.On the gasoline inventory front, the consensus is for a draw of 1.33 million barrels over the 3.61 million-barrel decline in the previous week.With distillate stockpiles, the expectation is for a drop of 800,000 barrels versus the prior week’s deficit of 913,000.

https://sputniknews.com/20220517/eu-introducing-new-sanctions-on-oil-and-gas-under-pressure-from-us-overlords-putin-1095573293.html

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

wti, oil prices, gasoline, oil embargo, russia, eu, hungary