https://sputniknews.com/20220517/buffalo-shooter-wears-azov-insignia-finland-and-sweden-apply-for-nato-1095556499.html

Buffalo Shooter Wears Azov Insignia; Finland and Sweden Apply for NATO

Buffalo Shooter Wears Azov Insignia; Finland and Sweden Apply for NATO

The Buffalo teenager who murdered ten Black people was wearing the "black sun" Nazi insignia of the Ukrainian Azov Battalion. 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-17T09:09+0000

2022-05-17T09:09+0000

2022-05-17T09:09+0000

finland

imran khan

nazi

ukraine

buffalo

the critical hour

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095556412_43:0:1287:700_1920x0_80_0_0_8398bc0f8fcad8b27bc92b577137e412.png

Buffalo Shooter Wears Azov Insignia; Finland and Sweden Apply for NATO The Buffalo teenager who murdered ten Black people was wearing the "black sun" Nazi insignia of the Ukrainian Azov Battalion.

John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the Buffalo mass shooting. The teenager involved in a mass shooting in Buffalo had been previously taken into custody for a similar threat in high school. Also, a shooter killed one and injured five at a church in California.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Finland and Sweden joining NATO. In a dangerous move, both Sweden and Finland are planning to request entrance into the NATO alliance. Moscow has warned that it will be a mistake for the Nordic countries to make this move.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. The war in the Donbass is leaning decidedly toward a massive Russian victory as the Western media works to portray Ukraine as either winning the conflict or at least holding its own.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Buffalo killer's ties to Neo-Nazi ideologies. The Buffalo teenager who murdered ten Black people was wearing the "black sun" Nazi insignia of the Ukrainian Azov Battalion. How does this affect the Democrats' attempt to portray themselves as the party of minorities?Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. We discussed the Lebanon elections. Also, Israeli police and soldiers attack the funeral of a slain Al Jazeera reporter.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Russia Gate. Clinton attorney Michael Sussman goes to court for the first trial held in the Durham crossfire hurricane investigation.Dr. David Oualaalou (WAH-LAH-LU), author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss Pakistan. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that there is a plot to assassinate him and that he has the names of the conspirators.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. We discuss the current propaganda operations as US war correspondents pretend to fight Russia in the Ukraine conflict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

finland

ukraine

buffalo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

finland, imran khan, nazi, ukraine, buffalo, аудио, the critical hour, radio