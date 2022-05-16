https://sputniknews.com/20220516/us-supreme-court-rules-in-cruzs-favor-in-campaign-finance-case-1095552086.html

US Supreme Court Rules in Cruz’s Favor in Campaign Finance Case

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Sen. Ted Cruz is entitled to be reimbursed money he lent his campaign and struck down the...

Cruz was reimbursed $10,000 which is the remainder of the money he loaned himself during the 2018 election campaign. He filed a lawsuit to challenge the law, won in a lower court and the US government appealed, which is why his case ended being considered by the Supreme Court.Cruz challenged the federal rule with Roberts, writing for the 6-3 majority, saying the majority believes that only corruption or the appearance of such would justify campaign finance limits."We greet the assertion of an anti-corruption interest here with a measure of skepticism," Roberts explained.In scathing dissent, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Elena Kagan criticized the ruling, saying it removes a law specifically designed to prevent corruption."Repaying a candidate’s loan after he has won election cannot serve the usual purposes of a contribution: The money comes too late to aid in any of his campaign activities," Kagan wrote. "All the money does is enrich the candidate personally at a time when he can return the favor — by a vote, a contract, an appointment. It takes no political genius to see the heightened risk of corruption."

