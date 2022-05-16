https://sputniknews.com/20220516/uk-confirms-four-new-cases-of-monkeypox-urges-gay--bisexual-men-to-look-out-for-symptoms-1095550652.html

UK Confirms Four New Cases of Monkeypox, Urges Gay & Bisexual Men to Look Out For Symptoms

UK Confirms Four New Cases of Monkeypox, Urges Gay & Bisexual Men to Look Out For Symptoms

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted to humans from animals, with lethality ranging from 1% to 10%. The infection is also transmitted between humans... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-16T19:19+0000

2022-05-16T19:19+0000

2022-05-17T10:20+0000

uk

monkeypox

gay

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095550627_0:113:2001:1238_1920x0_80_0_0_12ead5ac4c8b53f803adfd2c4d563d17.jpg

The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed that four additional cases of monkeypox have been detected in the country, three of them in London and one linked case in the northeast of England.These cases do not seem to be connected with the previously confirmed cases that were announced earlier in May. "Investigations are underway to establish links between the latest 4 cases, who all appear to have been infected in London. All 4 of these cases self-identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men (MSM)," the agency stated on Monday.The cases are also not linked to a country where monkeypox is endemic. It remains unknown exactly how the patients got infected, but it is under "urgent investigation," the agency said.Aside from unusual rashes, symptoms of monkeypox include headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, as well as chills and exhaustion.On 14 May, the UKHSA confirmed two monkeypox cases in London, shortly after revealing on 7 May that one UK individual was diagnosed with the viral disease.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, monkeypox, gay