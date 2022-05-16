https://sputniknews.com/20220516/russian-mod-toxic-cloud-moving-towards-kramatorsk-after-ukraines-special-forces-provocation-1095546642.html
Russian MoD: Toxic Cloud Moving Towards Kramatorsk After Ukraine's Special Forces Provocation
Russian MoD: Toxic Cloud Moving Towards Kramatorsk After Ukraine's Special Forces Provocation
In the past, indiscriminate shelling by Ukrainian Armed Forces already led to the destruction of tankers full of chemicals and the leak of poisonous substances... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-16T15:54+0000
2022-05-16T15:54+0000
2022-05-16T16:16+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1095546642.jpg?1652717813
A poisonous cloud is currently moving towards the city of Kramatorsk after Ukrainian special forces detonated an explosive boosted by a tonne of ammonium nitrate in an act of provocation, the Russian Defence Ministry has stated. Kramatorsk is located in the part of the Donetsk region currently under the control of Ukrainian forces.According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the detonation took place around 13:35 local time near the village of Mazanovka, not far from Kramatorsk and also in the territory controlled by Kiev's forces. The resulting toxic cloud was as high as 1 kilometre, the ministry added.The defence ministry also released aerial footage of the orange cloud coming from the site of the explosion.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine
Russian MoD: Toxic Cloud Moving Towards Kramatorsk After Ukraine's Special Forces Provocation
15:54 GMT 16.05.2022 (Updated: 16:16 GMT 16.05.2022)
Being updated
In the past, indiscriminate shelling by Ukrainian Armed Forces already led to the destruction of tankers full of chemicals and the leak of poisonous substances that endangered lives in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).
A poisonous cloud is currently moving towards the city of Kramatorsk after Ukrainian special forces detonated an explosive boosted by a tonne of ammonium nitrate in an act of provocation, the Russian Defence Ministry has stated. Kramatorsk is located in the part of the Donetsk region currently under the control of Ukrainian forces.
"The Kyiv regime continues to organise false-flag attacks to accuse the Russian Armed Forces of allegedly using poisonous substances", the ministry stated.
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the detonation took place around 13:35 local time near the village of Mazanovka, not far from Kramatorsk and also in the territory controlled by Kiev's forces. The resulting toxic cloud was as high as 1 kilometre, the ministry added.
The defence ministry also released aerial footage of the orange cloud coming from the site of the explosion.