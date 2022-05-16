https://sputniknews.com/20220516/russian-mod-toxic-cloud-moving-towards-kramatorsk-after-ukraines-special-forces-provocation-1095546642.html

Russian MoD: Toxic Cloud Moving Towards Kramatorsk After Ukraine's Special Forces Provocation

Russian MoD: Toxic Cloud Moving Towards Kramatorsk After Ukraine's Special Forces Provocation

In the past, indiscriminate shelling by Ukrainian Armed Forces already led to the destruction of tankers full of chemicals and the leak of poisonous substances... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-16T15:54+0000

2022-05-16T15:54+0000

2022-05-16T16:16+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1095546642.jpg?1652717813

A poisonous cloud is currently moving towards the city of Kramatorsk after Ukrainian special forces detonated an explosive boosted by a tonne of ammonium nitrate in an act of provocation, the Russian Defence Ministry has stated. Kramatorsk is located in the part of the Donetsk region currently under the control of Ukrainian forces.According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the detonation took place around 13:35 local time near the village of Mazanovka, not far from Kramatorsk and also in the territory controlled by Kiev's forces. The resulting toxic cloud was as high as 1 kilometre, the ministry added.The defence ministry also released aerial footage of the orange cloud coming from the site of the explosion.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine