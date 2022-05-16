https://sputniknews.com/20220516/pro-abortion-activists-banned-on-tiktok-after-accusing-catholic-church-of-enslaving-women-1095540700.html
Pro-abortion activist group Ruth Sent Us has been "permanently banned" on TikTok, the group itself revealed on its backup account on the platform, called "Ruth Sent U".It seems that TikTok did not clarify which post exactly triggered the ban.Now that the main account is banned, the group said, "Ruth Sent U" will become its primary page on TikTok. In one of the videos showing the pro-choice protests, one demonstrator is heard asserting that "for 2,000 years the Catholic Church has been an institution for the enslavement of women".Ruth Sent Us is behind the walk-by protests in front of the Supreme Court judges' houses, with activists wearing signature red capes borrowed from the series "The Handmaid's Tale". The group is protesting against the Supreme Court potentially overturning the Roe v Wade precedent that grants abortion rights to women across the United States.Its protests near the judges' homes have sparked controversy, with conservatives insisting that such demonstrations are illegal and intimidating.The outcry over Roe v Wade being potentially overturned came amid the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion, in which Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch ruled in favour of ditching the landmark 1973 precedent.
The group named Ruth Sent Us - which derives its name from the iconic late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg - has drawn controversy several times after protesting in favour of abortions in churches and near the houses of current SCOTUS judges.
Pro-abortion activist group Ruth Sent Us has been "permanently banned" on TikTok, the group itself revealed on its backup account
on the platform, called "Ruth Sent U".
"Your account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our Community Guidelines," a message reads in the screenshot posted on the backup account.
It seems that TikTok did not clarify which post exactly triggered the ban.
Now that the main account is banned, the group said, "Ruth Sent U" will become its primary page on TikTok.
In one of the videos showing the pro-choice protests, one demonstrator is heard asserting that "for 2,000 years the Catholic Church has been an institution for the enslavement of women".
Ruth Sent Us is behind the walk-by protests in front of the Supreme Court judges' houses, with activists wearing signature red capes borrowed from the series "The Handmaid's Tale". The group is protesting against the Supreme Court potentially overturning the Roe v Wade precedent that grants abortion rights to women across the United States.
"The right-wing is enraged by walk-by protests. They ALL cite 18 U.S. Code § 1507 - Picketing or Parading, to claim protesting at Justices’ homes is a crime. Ignoring that the statute mentions ANY building including Courthouses or Residences. Cross the societal red line!" the group tweeted.
Its protests near the judges' homes have sparked controversy, with conservatives insisting that such demonstrations are illegal and intimidating.
The outcry over Roe v Wade being potentially overturned came amid the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion, in which Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch ruled in favour of ditching the landmark 1973 precedent.