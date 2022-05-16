https://sputniknews.com/20220516/poll-over-half-of-germans-admit-to-being-poorer-than-in-2021-as-economy-declines-amid-sanctions-1095539922.html

Poll: Over Half of Germans Admit to Being Poorer than in 2021 as Economy Declines Amid Sanctions

Fifty-three percent of Germans surveyed between 27 April and 3 May acknowledged that their financial situation became worse than a year ago, while in a survey conducted from 23-26 February, when the first sanctions were imposed, only 36% of respondents said the same, the poll showed.Only 13% of respondents expect "continuous good times" for the economy, the poll found.The number of Germans who support sanctions on Russian oil and gas remained almost the same compared to a 16-18 March survey, with 40% of respondents who support the sanctions even if it causes inflation and 32% of people backing the decision only if it does not lead to higher prices, a poll conducted from 5-10 May said.Forty-five percent of Germans say they support sending more armament to Ukraine, while 38% spoke out against this measure, the poll noted.The polls were conducted from 27 April - 3 May and 5-10 May among representative samples of roughly 1,000 German adults each, with unweighted margins of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

germany, russia, poll