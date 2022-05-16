https://sputniknews.com/20220516/police-radio-chatter-reveals-how-tragic-shooting-in-buffalo-unfolded-1095551200.html

Police Radio Chatter Reveals How Tragic Shooting in Buffalo Unfolded

Police Radio Chatter Reveals How Tragic Shooting in Buffalo Unfolded

Despite the police arriving at the scene mere minutes after receiving the first call about shots being fired, the perpetrator managed to shoot 13 people, 10 of them fatally.

The recordings of police radio chatter, obtained by the Buffalo News, captured the events of the tragic mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo from a new perspective – law enforcement and emergency services responding to it.The first call about shots being fired at the supermarket was received around 2:30 pm, with dispatch immediately sending a couple of police cars to the site to investigate the report. Three minutes later, one of the police officers responding to the call confirmed the worst fears – it was a shooting and there were casualties.Around the same time, mentions of the assailant wearing body armour emerged in the radio chatter with the dispatcher. However, moments later, one of the police officers reported that the attacker, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, was "cornered" and that the officers "have him."It took police roughly six minutes after receiving a call to apprehend the assailant, but not before he shot some 13 people at the store, 10 of them fatally, using an assault rifle. At around 2:37 pm, dispatch started receiving requests for assistance in "clearing the store" and to send in the Criminal Investigation Unit.Gendron's lawyer pleaded "not guilty" on his behalf at the assailant's arraignment in Buffalo City Court. According to police, he traveled 200 miles (321 kilometres) from Binghamton to carry out the attack. Most of his victims were African Americans and his rifle was covered in racial slurs and names of famous mass shooters. The FBI currently views the attack as "a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism."Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

