https://sputniknews.com/20220516/photos-canberra-accuses-chinese-spy-ship-of-aggressive-act-by-sailing-near-western-australia-1095550314.html

Photos: Canberra Accuses Chinese ‘Spy Ship’ of ‘Aggressive Act’ By Sailing Near Western Australia

Photos: Canberra Accuses Chinese ‘Spy Ship’ of ‘Aggressive Act’ By Sailing Near Western Australia

A Chinese reconnaissance ship sailing near Western Australia in recent days has provoked worry among members of the AUKUS bloc after it passed near a naval... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-16T18:23+0000

2022-05-16T18:23+0000

2022-05-16T18:25+0000

western australia

china

spy ship

communications

aukus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095550106_0:35:1498:878_1920x0_80_0_0_780ef5195396a652e71852b80a329705.png

Since at least May 9, the Type 815 (NATO reporting name Dongdiao-class) Haiwangxing, an advanced electromagnetic reconnaissance vessel, has been steaming along Western Australia’s northwestern coast, according to the Australian Ministry of Defense. TheAccording to a graphic posted by the ministry, the ship approached from the north near the Lombok Strait and passed by Exmouth twice before heading east along the coast toward Darwin, the capital of the Northern Territory, and the location of a large Australian military base that’s home to US troops."It is unusual in terms of the way in which it has come so far south and the way it's hugging the coastline as it heads up in the direction of Darwin," Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton told reporters on Friday.However, according to the graphic provided by Dutton’s ministry, the listening ship has made no hostile act, remaining outside Australia’s territorial waters that extend 12 nautical miles from the coastline. Its closest approach to the sensitive Naval Communication Station Harold E. Holt, located on a peninsula near Exmouth, was 70 nautical miles, the graphic says.Responding to a press question about Dutton’s words, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said he had no specific knowledge of the ship or its mission, but said that Canberra “should view the situation with objectivity and calm, instead of making sensational comments aimed at fear-mongering.”The Holt communications station is a massive array of antennas used to send very low frequency (VLF) radio transmissions to US, Australian, and other allied ships in the Indian and western Pacific oceans. Its massive transmission tower broadcasts at a frequency of just 19.8 kilohertz and with a transmission power of 1 megawatt, making it the most powerful such station in the Southern Hemisphere.At that low frequency, speech transmission is impractical, so such broadcasts only include coded numbered data streams. The low frequency radio waves can also penetrate up to 131 feet of seawater, making them ideal for communicating with submerged submarines.Lu Li-Shih, a former instructor at Taiwan’s Naval Academy in Kaohsiung, told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) that Beijing sending another Type 815 recon vessel near Australia implies the People’s Liberation Army may be making tours near Australian waters “regular missions.”The two power blocs, both of which include the United States and Australia, have been formed in recent years and represent largely complementary efforts at coordinating defense and political moves. They are both all but openly directed against China, competition with which Washington has said is its primary strategic focus. Primary US strategy documents have labeled China, Russia, and several other states as “malign actors” and threats to the “rules-based international order,” another name for the US-centered global order formed after World War 2 and further solidified after the end of the Cold War, when the US became the world’s unrivaled superpower.Lu told the SCMP that China’s Type 815 “spy ship” plays “a key role in electromagnetic warfare,” a major realm of competition.China has nine such vessels, which typically spend their time in the waters near Taiwan, but they have also been spotted elsewhere, such as a Type 815 that sailed near the Australian coast last summer, likely intending to watch the US-Australian "Talisman Saber” war games.

western australia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

western australia, china, spy ship, communications, aukus