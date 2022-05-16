International
Pentagon Says Commissary Baby Formula Stocks Half Empty, Supplies ‘Adequate’ at US Bases
Pentagon Says Commissary Baby Formula Stocks Half Empty, Supplies ‘Adequate’ at US Bases
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Stocks of baby formula at US military base commissaries in the continental United States are half empty, but defense assessments deem...
"The Defense Commissary Agency, otherwise known as DeCA… is monitoring the current market situation impacting the supply of baby formula. Our assessment right now is that both overseas and remote commissaries are currently at an adequate level of supplies for baby formula," Kirby said during a press briefing. "Current stock levels of available baby formula here in the continental United States is at 50% at our commissaries throughout the states, and overseas it stands at 70%."DeCA is working to ensure that all orders for remote and overseas stores receive baby formula shipments and coordinating with distributors to address any product disruptions, Kirby added.The baby formula shortage has been developing for many months but has become more acute since the end of February. The White House has said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is working to end the crisis.In May, the FDA said it was cooperating with US-based companies to expand production and was trying to boost imports of formula from other nations.On Thursday, President Joe Biden also held discussions with domestic manufacturers and retailers of baby formula in an effort to address the shortage.The US House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee will hold a hearing on May 25 to discuss the shortages, focusing on understanding the root causes and exploring options to increase production and supply.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Stocks of baby formula at US military base commissaries in the continental United States are half empty, but defense assessments deem the supply adequate for the time being, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.
“The Defense Commissary Agency, otherwise known as DeCA… is monitoring the current market situation impacting the supply of baby formula. Our assessment right now is that both overseas and remote commissaries are currently at an adequate level of supplies for baby formula,” Kirby said during a press briefing. “Current stock levels of available baby formula here in the continental United States is at 50% at our commissaries throughout the states, and overseas it stands at 70%.”
The US military is not immune to the same supply chain problems that families across the United States are experiencing, Kirby said.
DeCA is working to ensure that all orders for remote and overseas stores receive baby formula shipments and coordinating with distributors to address any product disruptions, Kirby added.
The baby formula shortage has been developing for many months but has become more acute since the end of February. The White House has said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is working to end the crisis.
In May, the FDA said it was cooperating with US-based companies to expand production and was trying to boost imports of formula from other nations.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden also held discussions with domestic manufacturers and retailers of baby formula in an effort to address the shortage.
The US House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee will hold a hearing on May 25 to discuss the shortages, focusing on understanding the root causes and exploring options to increase production and supply.
