North Korea Mobilizes Military to Stabilize Medicine Supplies - Reports
North Korea Mobilizes Military to Stabilize Medicine Supplies - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the mobilization of the military to organize the supply of medicines to pharmacies amid the...
On Thursday, Pyongyang announced the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the country, as several citizens tested positive for the Omicron BA.2 variant. According to the state-run news agency KCNA, an "unfamiliar fever" has been spreading in the country since late April. On Saturday, North Korea confirmed over 296,000 new patients with fever and 15 more dead, totaling more than 820,000 people sick.According to the agency, Kim also rebuked the government for unstable medicine supply in the country.On Thursday, the North Korean leader held a meeting with senior government officials to discuss the response measures after the first case of Omicron was registered in Pyongyang on May 8. Kim ordered a strict nationwide lockdown and mobilization of epidemic prevention system.
North Korea Mobilizes Military to Stabilize Medicine Supplies - Reports

Bottles of hand sanitizer are placed at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Bottles of hand sanitizer are placed at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, May 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the mobilization of the military to organize the supply of medicines to pharmacies amid the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Monday.
On Thursday, Pyongyang announced the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the country, as several citizens tested positive for the Omicron BA.2 variant. According to the state-run news agency KCNA, an "unfamiliar fever" has been spreading in the country since late April. On Saturday, North Korea confirmed over 296,000 new patients with fever and 15 more dead, totaling more than 820,000 people sick.
According to the agency, Kim also rebuked the government for unstable medicine supply in the country.
North Korea has put in place an "emergency anti-epidemic system of the highest order," at the direction of the country's leader Kim Jong Un, a lockdown has been imposed in all cities and counties to stop the spread of the virus and "eradicate the source of infection" as quickly as possible.
On Thursday, the North Korean leader held a meeting with senior government officials to discuss the response measures after the first case of Omicron was registered in Pyongyang on May 8. Kim ordered a strict nationwide lockdown and mobilization of epidemic prevention system.
