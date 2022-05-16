https://sputniknews.com/20220516/north-korea-mobilizes-military-to-stabilize-medicine-supplies---reports-1095531903.html

North Korea Mobilizes Military to Stabilize Medicine Supplies - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the mobilization of the military to organize the supply of medicines to pharmacies amid the...

On Thursday, Pyongyang announced the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the country, as several citizens tested positive for the Omicron BA.2 variant. According to the state-run news agency KCNA, an "unfamiliar fever" has been spreading in the country since late April. On Saturday, North Korea confirmed over 296,000 new patients with fever and 15 more dead, totaling more than 820,000 people sick.According to the agency, Kim also rebuked the government for unstable medicine supply in the country.On Thursday, the North Korean leader held a meeting with senior government officials to discuss the response measures after the first case of Omicron was registered in Pyongyang on May 8. Kim ordered a strict nationwide lockdown and mobilization of epidemic prevention system.

