'No Offence': Turkey Can't Say 'Yes' to Finland, Sweden Joining NATO, Erdogan Says

Turkey cannot say "yes" to Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, adding that it is "impossible".According to the Turkish president, Ankara cannot believe assurances from the Nordic duo that they will not support "terrorists". By "terrorists" Turkey means Kurds residing in Sweden and Finland who are suspected to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party outlawed by Ankara and the Gulen movement.Erdogan went on to say that Ankara would not say "yes" to those who impose sanctions on Turkey.At the same time, he added that delegations from Finland and Sweden will visit Turkey on Monday.Both Stockholm and Helsinki have officially announced their intention to apply for NATO membership following the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. However, Turkey has warned that it could block the expansion of the 30-member alliance, accusing the two countries of supporting Kurdish militants whom Ankara considers to be terrorists.According to Ankara, Sweden and Finland have so far rejected requests from Turkey to extradite a total of 33 suspects allegedly linked to the PKK and the Gulen movement, which, Erdogan's government believes, was behind the failed coup attempt in 2016. Nonetheless, Stockholm and Helsinki have proposed to work with Ankara towards a solution, as the Turkish government demands "security guarantees" from the Nordic states and lifting of their defense export restrictions on the country.Meanwhile, as Sweden and Finland have announced their NATO bids, Moscow has voiced its concerns about a possible expansion of the alliance, stressing that it would trigger an adequate response.

