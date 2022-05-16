https://sputniknews.com/20220516/never-say-never-melania-trump-waffles-when-asked-whether-she-would-return-to-wh-as-first-lady-1095540354.html
‘Never Say Never’: Melania Trump Waffles When Asked Whether She Would Return to WH as First Lady
Former US First Lady Melania Trump
has hinted that she may serve a second term in the White House as her husband teases a 2024 reelection bid.
During her first sit-down since Donald Trump left office in January 2021, Melania told Fox News on Sunday that she is doing well and keeping busy.
When asked whether she believed the White House could become her home again, she gave a non-committal answer.
“I like Washington, D.C. I know it operates completely different[ly] than any other city. To be the First Lady of the United States was my greatest honor, and I think we achieved a lot in the four years of the Trump administration. Never say never”, the ex-First Lady said.
Melania added that she enjoyed her role of taking care of the White House despite criticism she faced while her husband was US president. She made it clear that she is used to being under fire and has decided to focus on her philanthropic work with foster care youth.
“I'm here to help people and that is the mission. And those people who criticize me, I would encourage them to [help] their own community or maybe join my Foster the Future initiative”, she said.
Scrutiny towards the then-First Lady grew in 2018, when she wore an army-green jacket with the message “I really don't care, do u?” during her trip to visit immigrant kids at a border detention center. The 52-year-old explained at the time that the message was for the “left-wing media and people”' who criticized her, not for the children.