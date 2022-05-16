https://sputniknews.com/20220516/narendra-modi-thoughts-of-lord-buddha-can-make-planet-more-peaceful-harmonious-and-sustainable-1095535142.html

Narendra Modi: ‘Thoughts of Lord Buddha Can Make Planet More Peaceful, Harmonious and Sustainable’

The 'Buddha Purnima', also called 'Buddha Jayanti' festival is held to mark the birthday of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It falls on a full moon day... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that thoughts of Lord Buddha can make the planet more peaceful, harmonious, and sustainable. He said it while greeting the country on the occasion of the 'Buddha Purnima' festival. Meanwhile, Modi is also visiting Lumbini, Nepal the birthplace of Buddhism's founder, to mark the day.The Indian Prime Minister reached Lumbini on Monday morning and was received by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba. Modi expressed his happiness on reaching Lumbini as he said in a tweet that he is “happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Purnima”.Modi along with Deuba offered prayers at the Maya Devi temple. The Indian Prime Minister’s Office shared a photo of Modi and Deuba watering the Bodhi tree together at the temple, and called it “a timeless bond of friendship”.Later, the Prime Ministers laid the foundation stone of the India International Centre for Buddhist Centre and Heritage in Lumbini.The India International Centre for Buddhist Centre and Heritage is expected to cost INR 1 billion ($ 12,847,940) and take three years to complete.Modi’s visit is focused on bringing soft power to the centre stage of India-Nepal relations while also marking India’s formal presence at the holy site that’s barely 10 km away from the border.Apart from Modi, various other prominent Indian politicians including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted the nation on the occasion.In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi quoted Buddha, saying: “Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth – Gautam Buddha. Lord Buddha's message inspires us to walk on the path of truth, peace and compassion. Wishing you all a very Happy Buddha Purnima.”On this auspicious day of 'Buddha Purnima', Hindus and Buddhists all over the world offer their prayer to Lord Buddha by visiting His holy shrines. The festival propagates attaining a pure soul and adopting – peace, non-violence and harmony.

