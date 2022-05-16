International
Narendra Modi: 'Thoughts of Lord Buddha Can Make Planet More Peaceful, Harmonious and Sustainable'
Narendra Modi: ‘Thoughts of Lord Buddha Can Make Planet More Peaceful, Harmonious and Sustainable’
The 'Buddha Purnima', also called 'Buddha Jayanti' festival is held to mark the birthday of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It falls on a full moon day...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that thoughts of Lord Buddha can make the planet more peaceful, harmonious, and sustainable. He said it while greeting the country on the occasion of the 'Buddha Purnima' festival. Meanwhile, Modi is also visiting Lumbini, Nepal the birthplace of Buddhism's founder, to mark the day.The Indian Prime Minister reached Lumbini on Monday morning and was received by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba. Modi expressed his happiness on reaching Lumbini as he said in a tweet that he is "happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Purnima".Modi along with Deuba offered prayers at the Maya Devi temple. The Indian Prime Minister's Office shared a photo of Modi and Deuba watering the Bodhi tree together at the temple, and called it "a timeless bond of friendship".Later, the Prime Ministers laid the foundation stone of the India International Centre for Buddhist Centre and Heritage in Lumbini.The India International Centre for Buddhist Centre and Heritage is expected to cost INR 1 billion ($ 12,847,940) and take three years to complete.Modi's visit is focused on bringing soft power to the centre stage of India-Nepal relations while also marking India's formal presence at the holy site that's barely 10 km away from the border.Apart from Modi, various other prominent Indian politicians including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted the nation on the occasion.In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi quoted Buddha, saying: "Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth – Gautam Buddha. Lord Buddha's message inspires us to walk on the path of truth, peace and compassion. Wishing you all a very Happy Buddha Purnima."On this auspicious day of 'Buddha Purnima', Hindus and Buddhists all over the world offer their prayer to Lord Buddha by visiting His holy shrines. The festival propagates attaining a pure soul and adopting – peace, non-violence and harmony.
Narendra Modi: ‘Thoughts of Lord Buddha Can Make Planet More Peaceful, Harmonious and Sustainable’

The 'Buddha Purnima', also called 'Buddha Jayanti' festival is held to mark the birthday of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It falls on a full moon day in the month of April/May as per the Hindu almanac. On this day, devotees visit Lord Buddha's sacred sites to offer prayers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that thoughts of Lord Buddha can make the planet more peaceful, harmonious, and sustainable. He said it while greeting the country on the occasion of the 'Buddha Purnima' festival.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets the Nation on the Occasion of Buddha Purnima
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets the Nation on the Occasion of Buddha Purnima - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets the Nation on the Occasion of Buddha Purnima
© Photo : Twitter/ @narendramodi
Meanwhile, Modi is also visiting Lumbini, Nepal the birthplace of Buddhism's founder, to mark the day.
The Indian Prime Minister reached Lumbini on Monday morning and was received by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba.
Modi expressed his happiness on reaching Lumbini as he said in a tweet that he is "happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Purnima".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Expresses Happiness on His Visit to Lumbini in Nepal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Expresses Happiness on His Visit to Lumbini in Nepal - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Expresses Happiness on His Visit to Lumbini in Nepal
© Photo : Twitter/ @narendramodi
Modi along with Deuba offered prayers at the Maya Devi temple.
The Indian Prime Minister's Office shared a photo of Modi and Deuba watering the Bodhi tree together at the temple, and called it "a timeless bond of friendship".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba Water Bodhi Tree in Maya Devi Temple in Lumbini
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba Water Bodhi Tree in Maya Devi Temple in Lumbini - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba Water Bodhi Tree in Maya Devi Temple in Lumbini
© Photo : Twitter/@PMOIndia
Later, the Prime Ministers laid the foundation stone of the India International Centre for Buddhist Centre and Heritage in Lumbini.
The India International Centre for Buddhist Centre and Heritage is expected to cost INR 1 billion ($ 12,847,940) and take three years to complete.
Modi's visit is focused on bringing soft power to the centre stage of India-Nepal relations while also marking India's formal presence at the holy site that's barely 10 km away from the border.
Apart from Modi, various other prominent Indian politicians including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted the nation on the occasion.
India's Foreign Affairs Minister Greets Nation on Occasion of Buddha Purnima
India's Foreign Affairs Minister Greets Nation on Occasion of Buddha Purnima - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
India's Foreign Affairs Minister Greets Nation on Occasion of Buddha Purnima
© Photo : Twitter/@DrSJaishankar
West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee Extends Wishes on Buddha Purnima
West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee Extends Wishes on Buddha Purnima - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee Extends Wishes on Buddha Purnima
© Photo : Twitter/@MamataOfficial
Ex-State Chief of Tripura Biplab Deb Wishes Nation on Occasion of Buddha Purnima
Ex-State Chief of Tripura Biplab Deb Wishes Nation on Occasion of Buddha Purnima - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
Ex-State Chief of Tripura Biplab Deb Wishes Nation on Occasion of Buddha Purnima
© Photo : Twitter/@BjpBiplab
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wishes Countrymen on Buddha Purnima
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wishes Countrymen on Buddha Purnima - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wishes Countrymen on Buddha Purnima
© Photo : Twitter/@manojsinha_
In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi quoted Buddha, saying: "Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth – Gautam Buddha. Lord Buddha's message inspires us to walk on the path of truth, peace and compassion. Wishing you all a very Happy Buddha Purnima."
Congress Politician Rahul Gandhi Wishes Nation on Buddha Purnima
Congress Politician Rahul Gandhi Wishes Nation on Buddha Purnima - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
Congress Politician Rahul Gandhi Wishes Nation on Buddha Purnima
© Photo : Twitter/@RahulGandhi
On this auspicious day of 'Buddha Purnima', Hindus and Buddhists all over the world offer their prayer to Lord Buddha by visiting His holy shrines. The festival propagates attaining a pure soul and adopting – peace, non-violence and harmony.
