Mystery as Huge Metal Balls Plummet From Indian Sky

A similar incident occurred in the Indian state of Maharashtra last month, when space debris fell to Earth. 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

Netizens have been left baffled after locals observed mysterious metal balls falling from the sky in India's Gujarat state over the past three to four days. Some have speculated that they could be extra-terrestrial objects.The incident was first reported on 12 May across several villages and districts.The Physical Research Laboratory, an institute run by the government’s Department of Space, stepped in to investigate the occurrence. It later suggested that the strange metal balls were satellite debris, a source told India Today media outlet.

