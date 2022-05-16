International
Mystery as Huge Metal Balls Plummet From Indian Sky
Mystery as Huge Metal Balls Plummet From Indian Sky
A similar incident occurred in the Indian state of Maharashtra last month, when space debris fell to Earth. 16.05.2022, Sputnik International
Netizens have been left baffled after locals observed mysterious metal balls falling from the sky in India's Gujarat state over the past three to four days. Some have speculated that they could be extra-terrestrial objects.The incident was first reported on 12 May across several villages and districts.The Physical Research Laboratory, an institute run by the government’s Department of Space, stepped in to investigate the occurrence. It later suggested that the strange metal balls were satellite debris, a source told India Today media outlet.
india, mysterious, space, debris

Mystery as Huge Metal Balls Plummet From Indian Sky

12:23 GMT 16.05.2022
CC0 / Pixabay / Space debris
Space debris - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
CC0 / Pixabay /
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
A similar incident occurred in the Indian state of Maharashtra last month, when space debris fell to Earth.
Netizens have been left baffled after locals observed mysterious metal balls falling from the sky in India's Gujarat state over the past three to four days. Some have speculated that they could be extra-terrestrial objects.
The incident was first reported on 12 May across several villages and districts.
The Physical Research Laboratory, an institute run by the government’s Department of Space, stepped in to investigate the occurrence. It later suggested that the strange metal balls were satellite debris, a source told India Today media outlet.
© Photo : TwitterMysterious metal balls falling from the sky in India's Gujarat
Mysterious metal balls falling from the sky in India's Gujarat - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
Mysterious metal balls falling from the sky in India's Gujarat
© Photo : Twitter
