Megan Fox Claims to Have Perforated Designer Jumpsuit to Have Sex With Machine Gun Kelly

16:22 GMT 16.05.2022 (Updated: 16:32 GMT 16.05.2022)
Actress Megan Fox has revealed a detail about her intimate life with Machine Gun Kelly that probably very few people wanted to know: she and the rapper sacrificed an expensive designer jumpsuit's crotch just to have sex.
Fox shared the insight into her romantic adventures by publishing a screenshot of her messages with her wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly. In it, she asked whether the now-notorious blue jumpsuit was expensive, "because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex".
"I hate you," Reilly responded with several laughing emojis before pledging to "fix it".
Fox's Instagram* revelation came shortly after she and Machine Gun Kelly attended the Billboard Music Awards, rocking the ceremony with their coordinated black-and-white outfits. Kelly sparked controversy at the awards when he announced that he "wrote [a] song for my wife... and this is for our unborn child".
After the declaration, many began speculating that Kelly and Fox are expecting a baby. The couple already referred to each other as spouses, but this is the first time that they have hinted at a possible family expansion.
*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities