Megan Fox Claims to Have Perforated Designer Jumpsuit to Have Sex With Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Claims to Have Perforated Designer Jumpsuit to Have Sex With Machine Gun Kelly
Fox and Kelly are one of the most bizarre couples in Hollywood. They recently alleged, for example, that they have drunk each other's blood.
Actress Megan Fox has revealed a detail about her intimate life with Machine Gun Kelly that probably very few people wanted to know: she and the rapper sacrificed an expensive designer jumpsuit's crotch just to have sex.Fox shared the insight into her romantic adventures by publishing a screenshot of her messages with her wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly. In it, she asked whether the now-notorious blue jumpsuit was expensive, "because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex".Fox's Instagram* revelation came shortly after she and Machine Gun Kelly attended the Billboard Music Awards, rocking the ceremony with their coordinated black-and-white outfits. Kelly sparked controversy at the awards when he announced that he "wrote [a] song for my wife... and this is for our unborn child".After the declaration, many began speculating that Kelly and Fox are expecting a baby. The couple already referred to each other as spouses, but this is the first time that they have hinted at a possible family expansion.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities
Megan Fox Claims to Have Perforated Designer Jumpsuit to Have Sex With Machine Gun Kelly

16:22 GMT 16.05.2022 (Updated: 16:32 GMT 16.05.2022)
US rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 15, 2022.
US rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA
