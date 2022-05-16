International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: US Senate Advances $40Bln Ukraine Aid Bill Amid Spending & Inflation Concerns
LIVE UPDATES: US Senate Advances $40Bln Ukraine Aid Bill Amid Spending & Inflation Concerns
The Senate on Monday in a vote of 69-10 invoked cloture, as voting continued, ending debate on the bill and setting the stage for the chamber to pass the bill... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International
LIVE UPDATES: US Senate Advances $40Bln Ukraine Aid Bill Amid Spending & Inflation Concerns

23:02 GMT 16.05.2022 (Updated: 23:03 GMT 16.05.2022)
The Senate on Monday in a vote of 69-10 invoked cloture, as voting continued, ending debate on the bill and setting the stage for the chamber to pass the bill. The legislation’s momentum was slowed by Senator Rand Paul on Thursday when he delayed an attempt to fast track the bill, citing concerns about US government spending, debt and inflation.
The Russian Ambassador to the US earlier assessed the situation in Ukraine as “alarming” because Washington, along with its allies, is supplying more and more powerful weapons to Kiev, which provokes Moscow to retaliate.
The Russian military earlier warned the West against pumping the Kiev regime with weapons, but said that the arms supply will not change the outcome of the special operation.
Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics asked Moscow for help amid intensyfying Ukrainian attacks. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the eight-year-long war which has been waged by Kiev in Donbass amounts to genocide, noting that Ukrainian war criminals must be held accountable.
23:04 GMT 16.05.2022
Turkish Foreign Minister to Visit US on May 16-19, Hold Talks With US Secretary of State
"Minister Cavusoglu will make an official visit to New York from May 16-19 to take part in the International Migration Review Forum, which will be held for the first time under the auspices of the UN General Assembly. As part of his visit, Minister Cavusoglu will take part in a ministerial-level meeting ‘Global Food Security Call to Action,’ which will be held at the UN headquarters in New York under the leadership of [US Secretary of State] Blinken on May 18, as well as hold several bilateral meetings," the ministry said.
The ministry specified that Cavusoglu will hold the first foreign ministerial meeting of the US-Turkey Strategic Mechanism with Blinken and will meet with members of the Turkish-American community in New York.
23:03 GMT 16.05.2022
Russia Has Supplied Over 20,000 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine - Defense Ministry
