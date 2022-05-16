LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell LPR Three Times Over Past Day

Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics asked Moscow for help amid intensyfying Ukrainian attacks. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the eight-year-long war which has been waged by Kiev in Donbass amounts to genocide, noting that Ukrainian war criminals must be held accountable.
Russian forces and Donbass militias are advancing amid the special op, pressing Ukrainian troops away from their positions.
In the meantime, Sweden and Finland have announced that they will be joining NATO, citing the special operation as a major shift in the European security situation. Moscow has already warned them that the move won't boost their security, and will inevitably lead to the militarisation of northern Europe.
