International
https://sputniknews.com/20220516/live-updates-ukrainian-forces-shell-lpr-three-times-over-past-day-1095532360.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell LPR Three Times Over Past Day
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell LPR Three Times Over Past Day
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell LPR Three Times Over Past Day
2022-05-16T04:57+0000
2022-05-16T06:05+0000
russia
ukraine
special operation
donbass
lugansk people’s republic
donetsk people's republic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095533652_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dea3212d5308137fa55f8781b5c56637.jpg
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095533652_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a416ba0ea6d97db2a9eb06b71df4cfc3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, special operation, donbass, lugansk people’s republic, donetsk people's republic, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A serviceman staying in the settlement of Popasnaya, LPR, liberated by the Lugansk militia forces. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell LPR Three Times Over Past Day

04:57 GMT 16.05.2022 (Updated: 06:05 GMT 16.05.2022)
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics asked Moscow for help amid intensyfying Ukrainian attacks. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the eight-year-long war which has been waged by Kiev in Donbass amounts to genocide, noting that Ukrainian war criminals must be held accountable.
Russian forces and Donbass militias are advancing amid the special op, pressing Ukrainian troops away from their positions.
In the meantime, Sweden and Finland have announced that they will be joining NATO, citing the special operation as a major shift in the European security situation. Moscow has already warned them that the move won't boost their security, and will inevitably lead to the militarisation of northern Europe.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
06:07 GMT 16.05.2022
Iran Ready to Receive Russian President Putin on Return Visit
05:05 GMT 16.05.2022
Sweden to Send Delegation to Ankara to Discuss Accession to NATO
A Turkish flag waves in front of NATO's one - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
Sweden to Send Delegation to Ankara to Discuss Accession to NATO
04:57 GMT
05:01 GMT 16.05.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell LPR Three Times Over Past Day
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала