Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Hits All-Time Low - Poll
Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Hits All-Time Low - Poll
Since September 2021, United States President Joe Biden's job approval rating has hovered between 40% and 43%. The months-long plateau represents a significant...
President Biden’s approval rating has fallen to 39%, the lowest figure since he took the office, according to a poll conducted by NBC News.56% of respondents said they are not satisfied with the policies of the administration in general. The majority of interviewees, 75%, said the “country is headed in the wrong direction.”Biden's pandemic response gained the support of 59% of Americans, but his economic performance saw an approval rating of 33%, and his handling of inflation and the cost of living was approved by 23% of respondents. 41% of respondents said they are satisfied with the measures taken on the situation in Ukraine.Biden's current poll numbers are identical to his predecessor Donald Trump's at the same point in his presidency, according to an earlier poll conducted by Monmouth University. In March, Trump claimed that Biden’s approval ratings were overstated, as the political and economic situation in the country is deteriorating due to his policies.
us, joe biden, approval ratings, democrats

Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Hits All-Time Low - Poll

00:51 GMT 16.05.2022 (Updated: 00:55 GMT 16.05.2022)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a visit to United Performance Metals, a specialty metals solutions center, in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 6, 2022
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a visit to United Performance Metals, a specialty metals solutions center, in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 6, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
Alexandra Kashirina
Since September 2021, United States President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has hovered between 40% and 43%. The months-long plateau represents a significant decline in the approval he received over the first six months of his presidency.
President Biden’s approval rating has fallen to 39%, the lowest figure since he took the office, according to a poll conducted by NBC News.
56% of respondents said they are not satisfied with the policies of the administration in general. The majority of interviewees, 75%, said the “country is headed in the wrong direction.”
Biden's pandemic response gained the support of 59% of Americans, but his economic performance saw an approval rating of 33%, and his handling of inflation and the cost of living was approved by 23% of respondents. 41% of respondents said they are satisfied with the measures taken on the situation in Ukraine.
Biden's current poll numbers are identical to his predecessor Donald Trump's at the same point in his presidency, according to an earlier poll conducted by Monmouth University. In March, Trump claimed that Biden’s approval ratings were overstated, as the political and economic situation in the country is deteriorating due to his policies.
