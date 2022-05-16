https://sputniknews.com/20220516/joe-bidens-approval-rating-hits-all-time-low---report-1095531085.html

Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Hits All-Time Low - Poll

Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Hits All-Time Low - Poll

Since September 2021, United States President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has hovered between 40% and 43%. The months-long plateau represents a significant... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-16T00:51+0000

2022-05-16T00:51+0000

2022-05-16T00:55+0000

us

joe biden

approval ratings

democrats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095328794_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e8cd142a49612d7dc314661324253317.jpg

President Biden’s approval rating has fallen to 39%, the lowest figure since he took the office, according to a poll conducted by NBC News.56% of respondents said they are not satisfied with the policies of the administration in general. The majority of interviewees, 75%, said the “country is headed in the wrong direction.”Biden's pandemic response gained the support of 59% of Americans, but his economic performance saw an approval rating of 33%, and his handling of inflation and the cost of living was approved by 23% of respondents. 41% of respondents said they are satisfied with the measures taken on the situation in Ukraine.Biden's current poll numbers are identical to his predecessor Donald Trump's at the same point in his presidency, according to an earlier poll conducted by Monmouth University. In March, Trump claimed that Biden’s approval ratings were overstated, as the political and economic situation in the country is deteriorating due to his policies.

https://sputniknews.com/20220502/joe-bidens-approval-rating-is-dropping-even-in-the-bluest-of-states-1095211162.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, joe biden, approval ratings, democrats