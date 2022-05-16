https://sputniknews.com/20220516/iranian-and-russian-firms-may-set-up-joint-plant-to-make-energy-sector-equipment-ambassador-says-1095534357.html
Iranian and Russian Firms May Set Up Joint Plant to Make Energy Sector Equipment, Ambassador Says
Tehran also expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay a return visit to Iran, following Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Moscow back in January, which marked "a turning point in relations between the two countries", the envoy added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian and Russian companies may team up to establish a joint plant for the production of equipment for the oil and gas sector and further export it, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Sputnik.
"We can use the potential and capabilities of Russian companies in [oil] production, development of oil fields, equipment manufacturing and technology transfer. In addition, by establishing a joint plant in Iran and producing equipment in excess of the equipment used in Iran, companies of the two countries can export it", Jalali said.
Tehran also expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay a return visit to Iran, following Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Moscow back in January, which marked "a turning point in relations between the two countries", the envoy added.