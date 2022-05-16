https://sputniknews.com/20220516/iranian-and-russian-firms-may-set-up-joint-plant-to-make-energy-sector-equipment-ambassador-says-1095534357.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian and Russian companies may team up to establish a joint plant for the production of equipment for the oil and gas sector and further... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

Tehran also expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay a return visit to Iran, following Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Moscow back in January, which marked "a turning point in relations between the two countries", the envoy added.

