French Prime Minister Castex Resigns
15:00 GMT 16.05.2022 (Updated: 15:26 GMT 16.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Gonzalo FuentesFrench government "deconfinement" coordinator Jean Castex leaves after a videoconference with the French President and French mayors at the Elysee Palace in Paris after the country began a gradual end to the nationwide lockdown following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, Tuesday May 19, 2020
© AP Photo / Gonzalo Fuentes
Speculation has been rife over the past few weeks about Jean Castex's replacement, with French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly hinting that he wanted the new government to be headed by a woman.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tendered his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron.
"Jean Castex today handed over the resignation of the government to the president of the republic, which he accepted," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.
Castex's departure would pave the way for newly-reelected Macron to appoint a new prime minister ahead of crucial parliamentary polls slated for June.
Macron is expected to unveil Castex's successor later on Monday, with UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay, current Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne and Catherine Vautrin, a politician and former member of the National Assembly, have been named as frontrunners.
"It's been decided, but no one knows who it is," a presidential advisor told AFP on condition of anonymity over the weekend.
Meanwhile, BFM TV reports that Elisabeth Borne is expected to be named new prime minister.
Castex had intended to step down immediately after last month's presidential election but Macron convinced him to stay while he was looking for a replacement. President Macron was reelected on 24 April, as he beat National Rally leader Marine Le Pen once again, winning by 59 to 41 percent.
Jean Castex was appointed prime minister by Macron in July 2020 following the resignation of his predecessor Édouard Philippe. Castex was in charge of France's coronavirus reopening strategy, among others.