French Prime Minister Castex Resigns

Speculation has been rife over the past few weeks about Jean Castex's replacement, with French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly hinting that he wanted the... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tendered his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron.Castex's departure would pave the way for newly-reelected Macron to appoint a new prime minister ahead of crucial parliamentary polls slated for June.Macron is expected to unveil Castex's successor later on Monday, with UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay, current Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne and Catherine Vautrin, a politician and former member of the National Assembly, have been named as frontrunners."It's been decided, but no one knows who it is," a presidential advisor told AFP on condition of anonymity over the weekend.Castex had intended to step down immediately after last month's presidential election but Macron convinced him to stay while he was looking for a replacement. President Macron was reelected on 24 April, as he beat National Rally leader Marine Le Pen once again, winning by 59 to 41 percent.Jean Castex was appointed prime minister by Macron in July 2020 following the resignation of his predecessor Édouard Philippe. Castex was in charge of France's coronavirus reopening strategy, among others.

