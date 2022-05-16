International
https://sputniknews.com/20220516/billboard-music-awards-2022-bts-olivia-rodrigo-win-big-drake-bags-top-artist-honour-1095538181.html
Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big; Drake Bags Top Artist Honour
Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big; Drake Bags Top Artist Honour
The bigwigs from the global music industry united to celebrate some of the great works of artists worldwide at Billboard Music Awards 2022 held on Sunday... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-16T11:21+0000
2022-05-16T11:21+0000
hollywood
hollywood
hollywood
hollywood
hollywood actors
music
music
music
music video
pop music
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095539730_0:0:3081:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_b1ba08223f31c7906f85e2f361a30995.jpg
The star-studded night at The Billboard Music Awards turned out to be a big celebration for artists from the music industry as they made new records by winning big for their music.While Drake took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album for 'Certified Lover Boy', singer Olivia Rodrigo took home the most awards of the night with seven, including new artist, female artist, Hot 100 artist, streaming songs artist, radio songs artist, Billboard Global 200 artist and Billboard 200 album.South Korean pop sensation BTS band continued to shine at the Billboards Awards by winning three awards for top duo/group, top song sales artist, and top selling song at the music awards.Kanye West was honoured with the Christian artist, gospel artist, Christian album, gospel album Christian song, and gospel song awards.Hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs, the award show saw artists performing live, including Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Christian Combs, Teyana Taylor, Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott and several others.Rapper Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his acoustic performance to his "wife" Megan Fox and their "unborn child".
hollywood
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095539730_245:0:2974:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e543e828dd4b9b97b1ab62611e4fd772.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hollywood, hollywood, hollywood, hollywood, hollywood actors, music, music, music, music video, pop music, music band, drake

Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big; Drake Bags Top Artist Honour

11:21 GMT 16.05.2022
© AP Photo / Jordan StraussBTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas
BTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The bigwigs from the global music industry united to celebrate some of the great works of artists worldwide at Billboard Music Awards 2022 held on Sunday night, 15 May, in Las Vegas.
The star-studded night at The Billboard Music Awards turned out to be a big celebration for artists from the music industry as they made new records by winning big for their music.
While Drake took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album for 'Certified Lover Boy', singer Olivia Rodrigo took home the most awards of the night with seven, including new artist, female artist, Hot 100 artist, streaming songs artist, radio songs artist, Billboard Global 200 artist and Billboard 200 album.
© Photo : Twitter/@billboardDrake's Certified Lover Boy wins Top Rap Album at Billboard Music Awards 2022
Drake's Certified Lover Boy wins Top Rap Album at Billboard Music Awards 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
Drake's Certified Lover Boy wins Top Rap Album at Billboard Music Awards 2022
© Photo : Twitter/@billboard
South Korean pop sensation BTS band continued to shine at the Billboards Awards by winning three awards for top duo/group, top song sales artist, and top selling song at the music awards.

Kanye West was honoured with the Christian artist, gospel artist, Christian album, gospel album Christian song, and gospel song awards.
Hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs, the award show saw artists performing live, including Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Christian Combs, Teyana Taylor, Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott and several others.
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his acoustic performance to his "wife" Megan Fox and their "unborn child".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала