Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big; Drake Bags Top Artist Honour

The bigwigs from the global music industry united to celebrate some of the great works of artists worldwide at Billboard Music Awards 2022 held on Sunday
The bigwigs from the global music industry united to celebrate some of the great works of artists worldwide at Billboard Music Awards 2022 held on Sunday night, 15 May, in Las Vegas.
The star-studded night at The Billboard Music Awards
turned out to be a big celebration for artists from the music industry as they made new records by winning big for their music.
While Drake
took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album for 'Certified Lover Boy', singer Olivia Rodrigo took home the most awards of the night with seven, including new artist, female artist, Hot 100 artist, streaming songs artist, radio songs artist, Billboard Global 200 artist and Billboard 200 album.
South Korean pop sensation BTS band continued to shine at the Billboards Awards by winning three awards for top duo/group, top song sales artist, and top selling song at the music awards.
Kanye West was honoured with the Christian artist, gospel artist, Christian album, gospel album Christian song, and gospel song awards.
Hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs, the award show
saw artists performing live, including Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Christian Combs, Teyana Taylor, Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott and several others.
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his acoustic performance to his "wife" Megan Fox and their "unborn child".