Biden to Visit US City of Buffalo on Tuesday Following Mass Shooting
Biden to Visit US City of Buffalo on Tuesday Following Mass Shooting
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will visit the city of Buffalo, N.Y., where ten people were killed in a supermarket shooting, the White House...
“On Tuesday, May 17, the President and the First Lady will travel to Buffalo, New York to grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting,” the White House said in a statement.On Saturday, a shooting in a supermarket in the city of Buffalo resulted in 10 people dead and three injured. The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation qualified the incident as a racially motivated hate crime, while Biden called for every effort to end “hate-fueled domestic terrorism.” The 18-year-old perpetrator had posted a white supremacist manifesto prior to the crime that featured the Black Sun symbol, employed in Nazi Germany and later by neo-Nazis, including by Ukrainian battalion Azov.Mass shooting is an increasingly alarming problem in the United States. On April 11, Biden unveiled further steps to address gun violence, including stopping the proliferation of ghost guns and comprehensive report on gun trafficking.
00:54 GMT 16.05.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will visit the city of Buffalo, N.Y., where ten people were killed in a supermarket shooting, the White House said on Sunday.
“On Tuesday, May 17, the President and the First Lady will travel to Buffalo, New York to grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting,” the White House said in a statement.
On Saturday, a shooting in a supermarket in the city of Buffalo resulted in 10 people dead and three injured. The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation qualified the incident as a racially motivated hate crime, while Biden called for every effort to end “hate-fueled domestic terrorism.”
The 18-year-old perpetrator had posted a white supremacist manifesto prior to the crime that featured the Black Sun symbol, employed in Nazi Germany and later by neo-Nazis, including by Ukrainian battalion Azov.
Mass shooting is an increasingly alarming problem in the United States. On April 11, Biden unveiled further steps to address gun violence, including stopping the proliferation of ghost guns and comprehensive report on gun trafficking.
