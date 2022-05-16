https://sputniknews.com/20220516/amber-heard-hires-pr-guru-accused-of-sexual-harassment-as-legal-battle-with-depp-resumes-1095541777.html

Amber Heard Hires PR Guru Accused of Sexual Harassment as Legal Battle With Depp Resumes

Jurors in the Virginia court have already heard four weeks of testimonies in the Depp v Heard trial, with the legal battle set to continue for two more weeks. 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

Amber Heard is set to take the stand in a Virginia court again as Depp v Heard trial resumes after a week-long pause.According to The Daily Mail, the actress has hired a new spin doctor, David Shane, who is reportedly set to portray Depp as "an alcohol-bingeing abuser who victimised" the actress. Heard's new PR guru is said to be nicknamed "Hurricane Shane" and referred to as "the walking #MeToo" case in industry circles.The outlet reported that Shane was previously fired from Hewlett-Packard and Juniper after the HR departments of both companies investigated sexual harassment claims. Both probes ended with him leaving the companies, although it was unclear whether his departure was connected with the results of the investigation.A former model, Hollie Doker, told the Daily Mail that she was once harassed by Shane in late 2018, when he allegedly tried to force her to give him oral sex after the two met via the Raya dating app. She also revealed she had filed a complaint within Raya after the incident, and the dating app had Shane's account removed.Shane himself vehemently denies the allegations, according to The Daily Mail.Heard has not yet been cross-examined by Depp lawyers. Before the hiatus, she claimed in her testimony that Depp sexually and physically abused her multiple times - something that Depp categorically denied. When Heard takes the stand again, her lawyers are set to conclude their questioning before the actress will be turned over to Depp's legal team for what is expected to be a tough cross-examination. During the four weeks of the resonant legal battle, the court got to hear the details of the incident when Depp had his fingertip severed after Heard allegedly threw a liquor bottle at him. Additionally, a lot of video and audio material was presented, in which Depp shared with friends his grievances regarding his marriage with Heard and offered scenarios where she would end up in the back of a car as a "rotting corpse". His ex-wife, in turn, was heard admitting that she physically assaulted Depp once.Among the trial highlights was also the infamous bed defecation story, when Depp's former chauffeur discovered what he believed were human faeces in the actor's bed. Heard, according to the witness, referred to the incident as a "practical joke gone horribly wrong" and pointed finger at her teacup Yorkies.Depp sued Heard for defamation after her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which the actress portrayed herself as a victim of domestic abuse, even though she did not directly name Depp in her article. His legal team claimed the op-ed has effectively ruined his career. Depp demands $50 million from Heard, with her counter-suing and requesting twice as much.

