Amber Heard Brands Infamous Defecation Incident 'Disgusting', Denies Involvement

Amber Heard insisted that she had nothing to do with the infamous bed defecation incident during her Monday testimony in the Virginia courtroom, rather claiming that a Teacup Yorkie named Boo was the perpetrator.When her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft asked her whether she or her friends had committed some kind of prank on the bed, Heard insisted that she had not.Earlier, Depp's former chauffeur testified that Heard herself told him that the defecation was a "practical joke gone horribly wrong". But, according to Heard, the blame is on Depp's dog Boo, who was on the bed when the actress and her friend left for Coachella.Depp argued that the package eventually left on his sheets was way too big to be produced by his tiny Yorkie.This and other mysteries surrounding the legal battle between Depp and Heard are to be resolved in around two weeks when the resonant trial comes to an end. Beforehand, Heard will have to undergo cross-examination from Depp's attorneys.

